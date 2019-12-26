Three questions regarding the Marshfield Fire Protection Association will likely be on the ballot for voters to consider in the April election.
The first two questions, according to Chief Michael Taylor, will be directed towards city voters, and of these, the first shall read as follows: “Shall the corporate city limits of the City of Marshfield be included in the Marshfield Fire Protection District?
How the community answers this question will determine whether the City of Marshfield will be annexed into the fire protection district. With that, Taylor said if voters approve the annexation, then they would come into the existing property tax of 28.67 cents on $100 assessed valuation, which is the current levy for the fire protection district. The second question, if passed, would allow the fire protection district to impose a 32-cent levy for the purposes of hiring additional full-time staff and improving the infrastructure of the stations. That would bring it to a total of a 60-cent tax levy, according to Taylor.
“If the annexation passed and the question about the levy passed, it would bring the levy to 60 cents on the $100 assessed valuation,” said Taylor.
If approved, the changes would go into effect in January of 2021. With the additional staff, Taylor explained there is a wide range as to how much an employee will be paid, based on their years of experience and other qualifications.
Similar to the two questions for voters within the Marshfield city limits, voters outside of the city limits would have a single question on the ballot. Taylor explained it would be similar to the question of whether or not the fire protection district shall impose a 32-cent levy, which would bring the district up to the city level to pay the same 60-cent per $100 per assessed valuation. Mayor Robert Williams added if the city votes favorably on the first question of annexation and doesn’t on the second, it means that they can still choose to be full-term on the outside if they wanted to.
“Even if the city voted favorably on both questions and outside the district didn’t, then you’d have to have the same rate both in and out of the district,” said Williams. “If the city votes to annex, that extra 32 cents would not go into effect until both entities voted favorably for it.”
Taylor explained the Marshfield Fire Protection District has the ability every year to set the levy, based on the needs of the district. For example, if one levy passed without the other or the city passed both but the district didn’t, then the 28-cent levy would be imposed only until both entities voted favorably.
Taylor said the calls the two agencies receive are handled primarily by volunteers.
“I’m the only paid person for the city and I’m there from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday,” said Taylor. “The district has a paid maintenance firefighter at the same time. He’s there from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Outside of those times and including those times, calls are handled by our volunteers. Currently, the department is running more calls as a volunteer agency than area full-time departments are running, either more or equal to. That puts a strain on our volunteers to try and keep up with that call time volume.”
According to Taylor, a big advantage of having additional staff on board is the ability to have them at the fire station 24 hours a day, getting the fire trucks of the fire stations and on the scene much more quickly.
“The current situation is when we get a house fire, our guys have to respond from their home to the firehouse to pick up the firetruck and then from the fire station to where the call may be,” said Taylor. “The time savings would be they’re already there and ready to roll.”
Volunteers are always on call at the same time and carry their pagers and radios on them. Overnight, Taylor said they have a call crew, so they have people who are responsible to handle the normal call volume that occurs from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m., but they're all available and on call if something happens.
“During the day, it’s full-time staff during the week — myself and whoever else is available," said Taylor. "From day-to-day and hour-to-hour, we don’t know who’s going to be available. Truthfully, we’re a very fortunate agency with a lot of dedicated volunteers. Our calls are being answered, but it comes at a huge sacrifice for our volunteers to make that happen.”
The department averages about 240 to 250 hours of training for volunteers. Taylor said he has seen some years higher for their volunteers. If the city of Marshfield and the fire protection district become one entity, Williams explained the cost of fire equipment and apparatuses are combined into one.
“The city has premium exemption agreement with the fire district, so that when it is approved, the process will take place where all of the existing equipment dedicated to the city and owned by the city will transfer to the fire district,” said Williams. “That includes the equipment, facilities and staff.”
While both departments have mutual aid agreements amongst them, Taylor said they have different fire trucks for the city and the district, along with different firehouses and boards. With all of it coming together, that would remove some duplications, according to Taylor.
“For example, workers’ compensation insurance, there’s a savings there because the city has to pay workers’ compensation on the whole group of firefighters,” said Taylor. "The district has to cover the same group, so we’re duplicating certain things. That is a prime example of one expense that will go away and save taxpayers some money.”
If the levy passes, Taylor said they plan to hire 10 personnel, including six firefighters, two company officers, a battalion chief and an administrative assistant. All of these positions would be paid as full-time employees. He added their goal is to have signatures for the petition completed by Jan. 2.
