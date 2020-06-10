The City of Marshfield Fire Department ceases to exist.
That's what Chief Michael Taylor said in essence summarized Proposition A, which annexed the City of Marshfield Fire Department into the Marshfield Fire Protection District, making it one entity. According to the official ballot language, Proposition A, which voters approved June 2 by a vote of 437-238 (a margin of 65 to 35%), allows the boundaries of the Marshfield Fire Protection District to be extended to include all property within the corporate city limits of the City of Marshfield. This measure will result in the current fire district property tax of 28.67 cents per hundred dollars of assessed valuation.
"The fire protection district would take over the responsibility for fire protection, not only for the rural, but for the city," said Taylor. "Now, once it passed, a tax would be automatically imposed. That’s because the fire protection district already has an existing fire tax, which is 28.67 cents per hundred dollars of assessed valuation. Once the city voted to become part of the fire protection district and it annexed, that current tax of 28.67 cents comes into play for the taxpayers inside the city limits."
Proposition B, which passed as well, would allow the Marshfield Fire Protection District Board of Directors to levy an additional tax of 31.33 cents for a total property tax rate of 60 cents per $100 assessed valuation to provide funds for the support of the district, including hiring full-time firefighters, staff and improving the infrastructure within the fire protection district.
"The district attorney, along with our district fire board, is looking into how that legally is supposed to be handled," said Taylor. "Since A and B passed without Question 1 passing, that leaves some questions, and the district attorney’s working on that as we speak."
Question 1, which was short of passing by 14 votes in the election, would have allowed residents outside of the city to vote the same amount of tax increase of 31.33 cents.
"There was already the 28.67, so by adding that 31.33, it would have ended up at 60 cents," said Taylor. "The city voted in for a 60-cent levy. Had the district passed Proposition B, everyone would have been at that same 60 cents."
In order to hire full-time employees, both Proposition B and Question 1 needed to pass, according to Taylor, who said the fire district will not have enough money at this point to do so.
"The 28.67 tax levy that comes along with Proposition A in the city almost matches to what our city budget is now," said Taylor. "So really, the fire protection district gained enough money to run the city fire department, but it didn’t gain enough to hire a full-time staff."
To clarify, Taylor explained the city side doesn't include Proposition B, just the 28 cents that came along with Proposition A.
"The city tax levy at 28.67 should generate somewhere in the neighborhood of $262,000, based on the numbers I calculated," said Taylor. "That's just the city portion and what the city would be bringing to the fire protection district."
Taylor said the city budgeted around $255,000 to run the city fire department last year. He noted the district directly gained above and beyond what the city's normal budget would be. "There are duplications in the budget, like workers compensation, which wouldn't have to be paid twice, but that still wouldn't be enough money to hire additional staff," said Taylor. "What we budgeted for just a firefighter base salary would be between, based on experience, between $28,000 to $31,000."
If all three issues passed, it would have brought the department closer to reaching its goal of getting full-time firefighters, reducing response times in emergencies and potentially reducing insurance ratings, according to Taylor. However, the annexation from Proposition A does put all services under one roof.
"The benefit of Prop A makes things much easier for removing duplications of services and costs,” said Taylor. "It brings everybody under one roof. All the apparatus is owned by the same group, so wherever we need a piece of equipment, we can send it there."
So, why did the fire protection district choose three separate questions on the ballot? Taylor said, "First off, the ballot had to be set up in the manner that it was because of the laws of the state of Missouri. It made things very complicated and very difficult to understand. We would've loved to make more straightforward and simple for ourselves and the public to understand."
He added they had to break it into the three issues because the city's a different voting population than the rural and district area, so they couldn’t put them altogether.
"The laws wouldn’t allow us to put two questions in one ballot, so they had to break the city ballot into Proposition A and Proposition B,” said Taylor.
In order for the annexation to go forward, Taylor said only Proposition A needed to pass. He noted that the fate of all three issues will not be known until it is reviewed by the 30th Judicial Circuit Court.
"Ultimately, the decision of all these issues remains in the hands of the circuit court," said Taylor. "They all have to be ruled on by the circuit court. The district attorney will be on that process this week. Typically, it is 30 days for the circuit court to review and find a ruling date, but again, it depends on the judge fitting us into the docket.”
