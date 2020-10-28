Don't be alarmed by the adorable giant spider shrubs outside the residence behind The Marshfield Mail office.
Those are the creation of Thaddeus Johnson and Beth Sheaffer of Marshfield. The idea came from their children, Charlie and Nellie. According to Johnson, they started decorating their house last year for Halloween.
"We enjoy decorating our house for Halloween," said Johnson. "One day, Charlie was talking to me about giant spiders, so we thought it would be a good idea. The kids just love it and their grandma loves helping us decorate the front porch. She brought the pumpkins for us."
Johnson said they use pool noodles for the spider legs and a clamp light for the eyes, which add to the fall decorations outside the house.
"You gotta work with whatever you have, which is what we did," said Johnson. "We just used the items we have to make the spiders. It's a lot of fun."
