Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Cheryl Houk from Marshfield High School as the winner of a $500 award given to teachers throughout its four-state footprint. A total of 131 awards, totaling $65,500, is being awarded this year.
Houk, who teaches at Marshfield High School, plans to use her prize money to enhance the learning environment in her classroom and provide more resources to her students.
The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Oct. 7. Nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.
"Arvest is thrilled to help support not only Ms. Houk, but all of our award recipients," said Kristin Mock, marketing manager for Arvest Bank in Springfield. "The kids in our community have top-notch teachers, and we are thrilled to have the chance to show them just how much we appreciate all their hard work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.