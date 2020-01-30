Robert William Hewitt has been charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.
On Dec. 1, Corporal Caleb Essary was was informed that Trooper Jeffrey Johnson was in pursuit of a gray Nissan SUV, bearing Missouri license. Dispatch advised the pursuit was in the Rogersville area. While Essart was en route, dispatch advised that the trooper had terminated the pursuit and that they were northbound on Highway 125. Dispatch further advised the vehicle had a headlight out.
According to a probable cause statement, Essary set up at the intersection of Highway OO and B. He soon observed an SUV traveling north on Highway B. The vehicle had a headlight that was not working. As the vehicle passed him, Essary observed the license plate matched the plate of the vehicle that fled from the trooper. He initiated his emergency light and siren, but the vehicle failed to yield. Essary called pursuit as they entered on to Interstate 44 and continued to pursue the vehicle east bound on I-44, with speeds exceeding 100 mph at times.
At mile marker 126, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed spikes. The spikes hit the front passenger tire, causing it to deflate. The driver continued fleeing eastbound, and as the officer drove up next to the vehicle, he was able to identify the driver as a white male.
After several more miles of the suspect driving on the rim of the tire, the driver cut through the ditch and drove on an outer road on the east side of Lebanon. Lebanon Police were able to surround the area. Upon his arrival, the officer made contact with LPD officer, who stated he chased the vehicle into a trailer park, where the vehicle stopped and three people ran out.
According to the statement, the officer was informed a male subject was detained not far from their location. He made contact with the male, later identified as Hewitt, who agreed to speak with the officer. In the statement, Hewitt said he was at a friend’s house and knew nothing about the pursuit. After speaking with Hewitt, he finally admitted to being in the vehicle with Danny Chambers and an unknown black male with dreadlocks. Hewitt said the black male was driving, but the officer informed Hewitt during the pursuit he could tell a white male was driving. Hewitt then said Chambers was driving before stating he was the one driving. When asked why he ran, Hewitt said “Because I’ve been drinking.”
The officer noted he couldn’t smell any alcohol emitting from Hewitt’s person and his speech was not slurred. Hewitt later advised he had a couple shots a few hours earlier that evening. He said he also ran because his friends are on probation and parole and they told him not to stop.
The officer advised Hewitt he was under arrest and transported him to the Webster County Jail. Later, he was informed the vehicle Hewitt used was stolen out of North Dakota. The officer noted Hewitt told him he works in the oil fields in North Dakota. He received a number from Hewitt, who said his friend let him borrow the car. The officer contacted the individual, who told him Hewitt had stolen the vehicle from him. According to the statement, the individual said he does let Hewitt use the vehicle to drive to work, but did not give him permission to take the vehicle.
An arraignment has been set on Feb. 10 at the Webster County Courthouse.
