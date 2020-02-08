A man is facing a charge of burglary in the first degree after he and another individual allegedly entered the building unlawfully.
Wade Anthony Andrade was charged with the Class B felony for stealing items in Walmart. On Jan. 27, an officer made contact with the asset protection manager of the store, who pointed to two males in the grocery vestibule who had stolen items. According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, both males had passed all points of sale.
The asset protection manager indicated one of them, Andrade, had stolen two tubes of Krazy Glue and concealed them in his front pocket. The officer located both tubes of glue and turned them over to the manager. At the time of the theft, Andrade had unlawfully entered the building. There were also several employees and customers present in the building who were not participants of the crime.
On Dec. 14, Andrade was involved in a verbal altercation with three customers in Walmart. On that day, the manager issued Andrade a notification of restriction from all Walmart properties and explained the form to him. Andrade trespassed due to his aggressive behavior towards customers, according to the statement. Andrade printed and signed the form, and the manager signed the form below Andrade's signature. Another officer witnessed Andrade signing the form and the manager signing as a witness. The manager provided a copy of the form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.