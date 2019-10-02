The Marshfield Mail earned nine commendations in the Missouri Press Association’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, including two first-place honors.
Capturing first place in the category of Best Sports News Story or Package was former staff member Dane Lake for "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?," a report on the Oct. 5, 2018, football tilt between the Marshfield Blue Jays and the Reeds Spring Wolves. (Spoiler alert: The Jays won handily, 31-21.)
Editor Karen Craigo earned a first-place plaque in the category of Best Story About the Outdoors for the Nov. 21 story "Snow geese pay a visit to Marshfield." Judges praised Craigo for tracking down photos and information after receiving a phone call about a huge flock of snow geese that had landed in a field beside Walmart in Marshfield.
Lale also received a second-place award in the category Best Column — Serious, edging out Craigo, who captured third place in that category. He also earned third place in Best Columnist — Humorous. Judging in these categories was based on a set of three sample columns that were submitted.
Finally, Lale was the recipient of a third-place award in the category of Best Sports Feature Story for his basketball preview story "Strafford girls poised to have strongest basketball season yet," published on Nov. 27, 2018, at the outset of a fourth state-championship season for the powerhouse team.
Reporter Sarah Bicknell walked away with two commendations. In the category of Best Story About History, Bicknell earned third-pace honors for her May 11, 2018, story "War from the eyes of a Hiroshima survivor," based on a talk by Shigeko Sasamori at the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival.
Bicknell also earned an honorable mention in the history category with her Oct. 25, 2018, story, “Family gravestone in Niangua leads to investigation of murder case in 1885.” That story tracks a murder uncovered in correspondence by a St. Louis couple who came to the area to search for the grave of the victim.
Rounding out the awards, Craigo also captured a honorable mention in the category Best Story About Religion for her profile of Peace Lutheran Church on the occasion of its 25th anniversary. "Peace Lutheran a beacon for 25 years" was published on May 29, 2018.
