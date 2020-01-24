Throughout her teaching career, Brenda Lawrence has tried to express the value of patriotism in her classroom.
For this reason, she received the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Marshfield National Citizenship Education Teacher Post Recognition Award Tuesday at VFW Post 4101 in Marshfield.
"We nominated Brenda Lawrence for the award from our post," said Todd Clark, commander of VFW Post 4101. "She also won the award in VFW District 14. While she didn't get enough votes to make the department’s state competition, she still earned it in our district, and we’re honored to present her with this award.”
The VFW Teacher of the Year award contest recognizes the nation’s top classroom elementary, junior high and high school teachers who teach citizenship education topics regularly and promote America’s history and traditions effectively. Each year, certified/licensed elementary, junior high and high school teachers whose curriculum focuses on citizenship education topics can be nominated for the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.
While honored to receive the award, Lawrence said she felt her part was small, compared to what the veterans have done and the sacrifices they have made. She added that the award is significant to her because she feels her responsibility is to educate the next generation about the freedoms.
"I want to educate the generation coming up now to respect, love and appreciate our country and the people who have made it what it is today," said Lawrence. “The ability we have to live free, to live with all the rights we have, all of the blessings we have and privileges, but it didn’t come for free. I want them to understand our veterans have paid that price."
Lawrence has been in the education field for 20 years. Her career began in Texas for two years, but she spent 11 years in Oregon. While there, she taught English as a second language to students from all over the world who had come to the United States seeking political asylum, religious freedom and a better life. There were 52 different first languages represented in the school district, according to Lawrence.
"I took it as my responsibility to teach our children coming in about the freedoms they have now and the privileges they have here and that it didn’t come without cost," said Lawrence. "It came with great sacrifice on someone else’s part, and therefore we have rights and responsibilities living in this country, and one of those is to show respect to our VFW and veterans."
At that time, Lawrence knew nothing about the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen Patriotic Essay Writing Competition, which gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. When she and her husband, Mark, moved to Fordland in 2013, she heard about the Patriot’s Pen contest from Master Gunnery Sergeant Teresa Cardwell, a retired U.S. Marine who teaches at the Fordland Middle School.
“Teresa Cardwell was my next-door teacher at Fordland R-III Schools,” said Lawrence. “She informed me about the contest. Every year, we started our year with a unit about patriotism and we started to write. I taught language arts over there, and our first writing assignment was to use the prompt for the Patriot’s Pen essay. All my students, grades six through eight, wrote to that prompt. That was our first unit.”
Currently, Lawrence teaches at Marshfield R-I Schools. In her classroom, she has students whose parents serve in the military, and she talks to them about their parents’ service, along with the sacrifice it costs them.
“I tell my students they pay a price, too, because their parents aren’t here at Christmas, or their parents are going to be gone for a year, or their parents are going to be gone at a certain time,” said Lawrence. “We talk about the certain privileges that we have to live in our country and the blessings we have to live here. And yet, it’s costing someone something.”
Mark Lawrence said he was proud of his wife for her accomplishments, but also amused by the fact he received a similar writing award from the VFW when he was in junior high school.
"The award was a little desk set with flags on it and a pin," said Mark. "I was very proud of that. As a little boy with that writing assignment, and now to see so much more and being married to a language arts teacher, that was just interesting to me. I'm truly proud of her and how she wants to educate students about our veterans and the freedoms we have."
Lawrence was honored Sunday during the VFW District 14 meeting in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.