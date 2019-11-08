In September, Walmart, the largest U.S. firearms retailer, decided it would stop selling ammunition that could be used in military-style assault rifles and discouraged its customers from openly carrying guns in its stores, after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
The company said it would stop selling short-barrel rifle ammunition, such as the .223 caliber and 5.56mm, after clearing its stock. The decision hasn’t impacted the sale of gun and ammunition dramatically or stopped local gun stores from selling their ammunition, including places in Marshfield.
"We haven’t seen much of a change since that decision," said Russell Grace, owner of the Rifleman Gun and Pawn in Marshfield. "Things are about the same. Most of our customers don’t shop at Walmart for ammunition, so it didn’t really impact them."
Grace said when customers come in, it usually varies as far as what they want for ammunition or guns. With hunting season in October, there are more requests for deer rifles, according to Grace.
"The biggest thing is deer rifles, especially in October," said Grace. "It depends on the time of year, and everything changes with political tones. If they start screaming, 'We're going to outlaw selling handgun ammunition,' everybody is going to come in and buy a handgun. It depends on the season, but usually around this time of year, they want hunting rifles."
When asked what he thought about Walmart's decision to stop selling ammunition, Grace said, "That's the company’s decision. If I decided I didn't want to sell something, that's my right. I choose not sell things that don't agree with me and my personal beliefs, like for instance, pornography. We don’t sell that because we don’t want anything to do with that."
At Orscheln Farm and Home Store in Marshfield, Bob Anderson, sporting goods manager and life National Rifle Association member, said it's important to discern the difference between guns and ammunition. He compared a Mini-14 and an AR-15. With a Mini-14, it uses .223 caliber ammunition and a 30-round clip, while an AR-15 uses .223 caliber ammunition and a box magazine of five rounds. Take a Mini-14 with a 30-round magazine and it can do exactly what the AR-15 can do, according to Anderson.
"You want to know what’s more dangerous than any of those?" said Anderson. "A 12 gauge shotgun, because when you pull the trigger you got nine bullets shooting through the air at the same time."
Anderson explained people will come and ask him what the best carry defense gun is, but he said it all depends on their preference.
"I don't think there's one," said Anderson. "I have five. If I'm wearing shorts, I’ll go for a smaller gun. If I'm wearing a three-piece suit, I’ll go with a bigger gun. There's just been so much emotion about it now."
Regarding Walmart’s decision, Anderson said that is within Walmart’s company right to do so, and Orscheln Farm and Home can do the same thing if it desires. He added sales haven’t picked up or slowed down since the decision.
"Things are about the same here,” said Anderson. "The people here have a strong military presence. We have veterans in active duty, reserves and National Guard. Lots of law enforcement. We got hunters, and each one of them is a completely different, separate target market. These are hunting rifles and they are box magazine, bolt action. Some are scope, some are not. Then you got shotguns. These are hunting guns or security guns. More of the same. You get up to this pistol grip shotgun. That’s actually considered a handgun because it was never designed to have a rear stock."
Anderson explained that he could sell a shotgun if someone were 18 years old, but he couldn’t sell the pistol-grip shotgun, as a buyer must be 21. He noted that Orscheln Farm and Home store’s sporting goods department follows the laws in place regarding selling firearms. He said he handles all of the background checks at the store.
“I don't have a cash register back here, but I do all of the background checks, so everybody who buys a gun 100% has to go through a background investigation," said Anderson. "Unless, you come over to my house and we’re sitting there and I show you a gun. You ask me, ‘Will you sell it?’ I say, ‘Yeah, I will,’ and then I can sell that to you in my house. That’s our right. Now, if you’re stupid and try to find a way around those laws, then you’re going to get caught."
Anderson noted that Orscheln Farm and Home store sells a variety of handgun ammunition. The problem he said they run into is a 9 millimeter handgun and a 9 millimeter Beretta. He said a Beretta is what military carried from 1988 to recently. Anderson compared the handgun ammunition, explaining that the 9 millimeter shotgun carries the exact same round.
“When I walk in to buy ammunition for this gun at Walmart, they won’t sell it to me,” said Anderson. “Now, let’s compare a 45 gun with another 45 gun. It takes the same ammunition, but the ballistics are different. It’s not as simple as folks would like you to believe.”
In October, Anderson said Orscheln’s have more customers come in for hunting season. He explained their customers not only want to stay educated about the firearm, but also want to make sure they follow the rules. As for their most popular items, Anderson said, “For more self defense, we sell more 9 millimeters than anything, particularly for the ladies it’s a 9 millimeter or a .380. For the guys, pistols, usually 9 millimeter or a 45 or a 40. It's a bit bigger and more powerful. Then if you go into long guns, I say we sell three to five rifles for every AR we sell. Some people don’t want it. They don’t like the looks of it."
Anderson added it’s important to educate people about gun safety and encouraged more courses about using them responsibly. He also said he believes getting rid of a certain type of ammunition or raising gun laws won’t make the violence stop.
“It’s all about self-defense and educating people about how to properly use one," said Anderson. "I don’t think more gun laws will keep bad people from getting access to them. Jim Jones killed 919 people with Kool Aid down in Guyana. Timothy McVeigh used fertilizer to create a fertilizer bomb. Nineteen guys from Saudi Arabia killed 3,000 people on 9/11 with box cutters. In Europe, which has very difficult gun laws, has to deal with people running over them with vehicles. I was in law enforcement and was part of the war on drugs, but it didn't stop drugs from flowing into our country. Higher gun laws won’t have any impact."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.