Rockwood Family Dental will be observing Veterans Day by providing free dental care for veterans on Monday.
It's a service offered not only by Dr. Jeffrey J. Rockwood, but also his staff, who will be donating their time to give back to those who serve.
Rockwood himself is a veteran and an active-duty reservist who holds the rank of Commander in the U.S. Navy.
"We just thought it would be fun to do something with the veterans here," he said. "I don't think we can honor our veterans enough."
Services provided to veterans include exams, X-rays and cleanings and even fillings and extractions. Veterans who wish to reserve an appointment should call Rockwood Family Dental at 468-4680.
Rockwood serves two weeks of reserve duty each year, and often that takes him into local populations throughout the United States to offer the same sort of service he is providing to veterans. He has served his two-week stints in places like Hawaii, Kentucky and California. Sometimes he works on active duty members and sometimes he works on local populations, he said. In the latter instance, everyone from a local community is invited to receive his services.
"There's always a need. We wanted to try to help out a little bit," he said.
Area businesses will also be providing food and other tokens of appreciation to veterans during the event.
"We're focusing on trying to get veterans out of any sort of pain that they're having," Rockwood explained.
It is worth noting that dental problems can cause a lot of pain, and they can also signal other health problems, such as heart disease.
Rockwood, a former public health official, said that he enjoys having a chance to help people.
"I want to be able to sleep at night, and I’m hoping to make people’s lives better," he said.
