As students prepare to go back to school, area churches in Webster County have come together to help out through a school supply drive.
The idea came about when a group of community members decided to go together and host an event known as the Back-to-School Bash. According to Cheryl Parrish, administrative assistant for the Webster County Baptist Association, she attended the first planning meeting as a representative of the faith community and was excited to be a part of the Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 3, but thought about providing supplies to every student, not just those attending the event.
"I felt God impressed upon my heart that it would be an amazing thing if we were able to provide supplies to every student and not just those that would attend a bash," said Parrish. "I sought some wise council and spoke to school administrators, and then sent word out to churches in our area, asking if they would sponsor as many students as they could."
Parrish said they ended up with nine churches who have adopted all the kindergarten through fifth-grade students in Marshfield. Those churches included CrosssRoads Evangelical Methodist, Henderson Baptist, Hillside Christian, Marshfield Church of the Nazarene, Marshfield Assembly of God, Marshfield First Baptist, Northview Baptist, Temple Baptist and Timber Ridge Baptist.
"The churches are collecting and assembling the kits for the students they adopted," said Parrish. "The churches adopted a certain number of students for a certain grade and are putting their kits together independently."
The churches will deliver the kits to Marshfield R-I schools to be placed on each student's desk prior to the schools’ sneak-peek events. While there is no current drive open to the community, Parrish said they will be doing some last-minute kits if they have more students than expected in a grade.
"Someone could contact me if they would like to be available for that," said Parrish. "We have a local business group that has pledged to provide 11,000 pencils to the junior high and high school as well. Also, Don Vance Ford and an individual sponsored the purchase of 116 recorders for fourth graders who need one and cannot afford one."
There are 250 supply packs adopted for each grade, totaling about 1,250 school supply packs. According to Parrish, their goal next year will be to expand the program to surrounding districts. She noted there will still be a Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 3, a separate project organized by the Webster County Baptist Association, the Webster County Children’s Division and the Fordland Clinic. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Webster County Fairgrounds, 614 N. Marshall St., Marshfield.
"The bash is still on and there will be supply kits there for kids who are not enrolled at Marshfield, along with lots of other amazing things," said Parrish. "Those kits have been sponsored by some individuals and two additional churches."
