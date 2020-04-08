Local businesses are feeling the sting of a global pandemic and state and local stay-athome orders. Coronavirus caution has temporarily shuttered some retail outlets, while eateries and banks are trying to function with carryout and drive-thru service. Many businesses in town that are deemed non-essential have handmade signs in their windows to announce a temporary closure or service model, while essential businesses display signs to promote safety measures, like hand sanitizer use and social distancing. No one knows how long the novel coronavirus will impact businesses, but Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce coordinator Kasey Mathews points out that there are things we can do right now to support our local businesses, a desire many have expressed but one made more difficult by the practice of social distancing. "I think we are all in the same type of boat — six feet away from each other — trying to do the same thing!" Mathews said. "It is a strange time."
Garith Dedmon is the president of the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as senior vice president of Stockmens Bank.
"As you know, it’s affecting a lot of people," he said. "Banks are still open, so all my employees are fully employed, but a lot of people are being laid off, and that has a dramatic impact. We don't know the specific numbers here in Marshfield, but the ones that are still open are running pretty skeleton-like crews, just enough to maintain business."
Dedmon noted that the impact of the stay-at-home orders and temporary closures will intensify the longer the duration of the crisis.
"I hate to really even speak on it," he said. "We're all in kind of unchartered waters. No one knows what to expect." But one ray of hope, Dedmon said, is that Marshfield is a strong community.
"People will kind of pull together and support our local businesses once we come out of this," he predicted. "Financial institutions are willing to work with people, and I’m confident that in a community like Marshfield we'll pull together. The community will recover, and our local businesses will thrive again."
Like Mathews, Dedmon encouraged community members to keep local businesses in mind.
"With safety precautions in mind, support your local businesses as much as you can within the parameters of being safe and sound," he said.
Duane Lavery, president and CEO of GRO Marshfield, said that adding to the uncertainty at the moment is the fact that the duration of the crisis is open-ended, and a lot of workers don't know whether they will still have an income by the time it is over.
"We just don't know how much longer this is going to go on," he said.
He noted that most industries are still operational while implementing health and safety requirements, but some are impacted by closures on the customer end, so that products are warehoused until they can be delivered.
"They can't send it out because the end user has closed temporarily, and there’s no one there to accept the product," he said. "This has caused a storage issue." Lavery said that he is fairly certain a city like Springfield will be hurt by the stay-at-home order.
"That's a lot of sales tax and hotel tax they're not going to be collecting," he said. Because Marshfield doesn't rely heavily on revenue from hotels, restaurants and bars, he said, "We may be able to weather this one a little bit better than others."
Concluded Lavery, "I'm hoping we'll all come together and all be ready. With a really strong leadership and a strong sense of community, we're going to do that — but it's going to be hard to respond until we know what the impact is."
