As part of Thank a Farmer Week Feb. 2-8, the Webster County Farm Bureau said thank you to the Fordland 4-H Club and local food pantries.
Checks in the amount of $200 were presented to the Webster County Food Pantry, Four County Thrift Store, King’s Food Pantry and Niangua Community Food Pantry, which will be used to purchase food for their pantries. The Fordland 4-H Club received a $100 check to support the 4-H Feeding Missouri food drive.
According to the Missouri Farm Bureau, Thank a Farmer Week celebrates the abundance of food, fuel and fiber produced by the American farmer. Throughout the week, county Farm Bureau volunteers give back to their local communities in a variety of ways.
"We do different things every year," said William Linder, president of the Webster County Missouri Farm Bureau. "Two years ago, we gave bread away at the grocery stores. The check donations seem to work better for us and give us an opportunity to thank those who provide food for our counties."
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Bill Messick, who serves on the Webster County Missouri Farm Bureau, said the Farm Bureau met with Webster County Commissioners, who signed a proclamation recognizing Thank a Farmer Week.
"It was nice to talk to the commissioners about Thank a Farmer Week," said Messick. "Also, during Thank a Farmer Week, I hand out posters around town to different feed stores and farm supply stores. We want to highlight farmers. We are less and less of a percent of the population, about 2% they say, and I think 166 people are fed now by each farmer. The amount American citizens spend of their disposable income on food is less than any place in the world, so we got a lot to be thankful for and the farmers are a big part of that."
