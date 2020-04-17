The 2020 Mitzi Hosmer Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 will be presented to Seymour High School senior Kayla Leonard. The scholarship is being awarded for her college expenses, and Seymour High School will receive an additional $500 for teacher supplies. The scholarship and school award are proudly sponsored by the Democratic Party of Webster County.
Leonard is the daughter of Brad and Julie Leonard of Seymour. She plans to attend College of the Ozarks in Branson, where her parents and grandparents went to college.
Scholarship candidates were asked to compose an essay addressing the impact extent of money in the political process.
Her essay follows.
The Political Lion
"In a time packed full of turmoil and hate, American politics are spiraling out of hand. The day July 4, 1776, is forever ingrained in American history. This was the very start to the ever-growing monster we call politics. Our Founding Fathers believed in all things fair and equal, which is the foundation of our great country. Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity, and happiness of the people; and not for profit, honor, or private interest of any man, family, or class of men; therefore, the people alone have an incontestable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to institute government" — John Adams, 1776.
The men who made this country intended for the election of the president to be an unbiased and honorable process. The state of today's affairs is deafening, and a great change is needed throughout.
Money, noted to be the root of all evil, is the biggest cause of election fraud, whether it be not having enough money, or having too much money for the election. Many people are of great wealth and use that to their own advantage. For example: our president, Donald Trump, has massive amounts of wealth all to splendor however he wants. He used this as an upper hand in the past 2016 election; no, this is not all that accounted for his win, but it did improve his likelihood of election. The 2016 election cost Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton a combined amount of $1.16 billion dollars just to run for president.
"Money has never made man happy, nor will it; there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more of it one has, the more one wants" — Benjamin Franklin, 1776.
The flip side of this argument is that people don't have enough money to vote. The voter turnout in Missouri for the 2016 election was around a whopping 53.6%; almost half of all Missouri residents didn't show up to vote. When polled about why they didn't vote, people state that the identification process required to vote, creates a complication. The price of IDs in Missouri has almost doubled from $6 each six years, now to $12, adding onto the mounting stress of waiting for an eternity inside the DMV. You could easily spend an hour and a half just waiting to get a new license. In states like Pennsylvania, the price of getting a required Real ID license is now up to $26 every six years. My question is how can the fading middle class of America make this work? Take into account the amount of time that would be taken away from 8-5 families, and the money that would slowly account over time. Time is my own family's struggle; finding the time to do everything without overworking yourself is very stressful. The time that it takes to vote, or even get the materials to vote, make it a struggle for the average American to take part in elections. Taking money out of the political equation would help save politics.
To combat these many problems that our current elections hold, there are a variety of ways that we can solve them. The very first way that we can combat these issues is to stop overpaying our public officials; they are very overpaid which causes them to be greedy. Make the general election less expensive for the candidates, to help make way for others that are not as wealthy. Doing this would help level the playing field for presidential elections. Lastly, we must come up with an alternative solution to the identification crisis, to help increase and support voter turnout.
In conclusion, America’s political system is in crisis. There are very few solutions to help it. The amount of money flowing throughout the political system is extremely dangerous, and open, fair elections just aren’t possible. Through a series of semi-solutions, hopefully that idea of a fair, open election is very possible in the near future. As a young person who is now old enough to vote, I fully intend to do the best I can to complete my civic duty. Young people are very oblivious to the world around them, but I will not be one of them. Thank you for your time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.