"We thought it would be [exceptional]," Lewis said. "[Last year's seniors] won four games their freshman year, then eight, and 12 [as juniors]."
That senior group included three All-Big 8 selections –– forward Leiken Barton, defender Maddi Gardner and goalkeeper Haleigh Clift –– and its experience in close games helped reverse results from that 2018 season into Ws.
"The year prior, we lost like seven games by one goal or less, and in 2019 we won seven overtime or shootout games; that was the difference," Lewis said. "We'd been in close games before, but we found a way to win those games. We beat Monett, Mac County, several teams in PKs; we beat West Plains in a shootout. We pride ourselves on being in shape and try to think we're going to be in better shape than everyone else."
That kind of conditioning might have had to be one of the few areas where the Lady Jays had an edge this year. As Lewis admits, the cupboard wasn't bare, but it was to be a rebuilding year with the team having to replace nine starters. His team was just getting in its final practices under MSHSAA rules to be eligible when the season was canceled. "We talk about life throwing curves, and it definitely did," he said. "First everything's done until April 24th, then for the year. You hate it for the girls."
Six seniors were expected to either start or play significant roles on this year's team: Jenna Shockley, Lacey Brown, Kaylee Smith, Caitlyn Power, Rene Ryder and Blaze Lowe. Shockley was expected to play up top, with Ryder and Brown rotating up front and in the midfield. Power and Smith were planned to be anchors of the back line with Lowe competing for the netminder role.
The graduation of Barton left a scoring void –– she accounted for roughly one-third of the team’s goals –– but sophomore Hayleigh Cantrell was expected to build on a freshman year where she netted roughly a dozen times and assisted more.
"Hayleigh was going to be our focus [offensively]," Lewis said. "She controls the offense and is probably our most skilled player. She's one of the few who play [club] and has lot more experience. We try to push everything through her out of the back and into the midfield, and this year we were going to ask her to dribble a lot more and have her shoot more as well. We also expected Rene and Lacey to score goals; we had nine girls who stepped away and had to have people step up."
A host of younger girls who Lewis and his staff hoped could come up from JV and show their stuff now lose a significant amount of touches.
"At this time of year, a sophomore is basically a junior with 12, 13 games under their belt, and you lose that. We had one or two freshmen who we thought could possibly be starting, and we lost them not to an injury, but something you can’t control. Next thing you know, they're sophomores or juniors with limited varsity experience, and in the Big 8, playing teams like Springfield Catholic and Bolivar, the curve is steep. They always have great players and it’s hard to come in and play against them as a junior or senior [with lessened experience]."
Effectively, it means pushing back a rebuilding season.
"We want these girls to be competitive, to play up to the standard of the seniors who turned the program back around last year," Lewis said. "We lost to Rolla 3-0 in districts after being 10-0'd [multiple seasons]. We beat Bolivar last year 1-0, and we hadn't beaten them since 2011. We were just trying to establish a crew again this year, and without experience [this spring], it's going to be that much harder next year."
The recently relaxed summer rules by MSHSAA could provide some hope for offseason progress, though.
"We'll try to get a couple games together, and [this year’s] seniors can play in some of those games, so it's great for them still getting a chance," Lewis said. "We'll play 11-on-11 a couple times and see if we can schedule a couple more around here."
