Taking the mantle from Hayley and Kayley Frank, Logan Jones and Emma Compton were the Lady Indians’ pair on this year’s MBCA All-State Class 3 girls team.
Jones, who is headed to play for Evangel University in the fall, was one of the only remaining contributors from last year’s state champion team. After leading the Lady Indians with 15 points in a quarterfinal win over Southern Boone, she had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds in the 67-49 semifinal victory over Whitfield, then followed up with 10 points in the title game.
Compton, a first-year starter and a disruptive force at the point, was one of just two sophomores named to the Class 3 team. She averaged double figures throughout the postseason run, first pairing 18 points with 12 assists and six boards in the win over Whitfield, then scoring a team-high 20 points in the title game victory over Licking.
Strafford has put at least two girls on the All-State team throughout a dominant run, while Steve Frank and Hayley Frank were named Coach and Player of the Year during those past four seasons, respectively.
Also, for the third season in a row, Logan-Rogersville had a player named all-state. Senior wing Cade Blevins was named to the Class 4 team, capturing the honor after former standout Luke Vandersnick had done so for the Wildcats the past two seasons. An accurate shooter from the free-throw line all year, including in his 31-point performance against Lincoln Prep, Blevins shot over 90% and led Rogersville to the district title with a win over Bolivar. Despite falling to Webb City in sectionals, Blevins knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to end his career as a Wildcat.
Blevins' teammate, Josh Linehan, was recognized for his excellence off the court. The L-R senior, a prominent scorer between the lines this year for the Wildcats, was named MBCA Boys Academic All-State.
It is the program’s first Academic All-Stater since Brock Gipson in 2014.
The individuals being nominated for Academic-All State must meet multiple qualifications. On top of being a senior team member in good standing, they must possess a grade-point average of at least 3.25, as well as one of the following: an ACE score of 27 composite or above; an SAT score of 1920 composite or above; or a PSAT score of 185 selection index or more.
Christian Brothers College High School's Caleb Love, the Class 5 Boys Player of the Year, was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball, while Class 4 Player of the Year Katie Scott of Carl Junction won Miss Show-Me Basketball honors.
The National High School Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year from Missouri was Warrensburg’s Chris Nimmo for boys hoops and Keri Nichols of Springfield Parkview on the girls' side.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual MBCA Awards Celebration Banquet is not being held this year, with award recipients instead having awards delivered directly to them.
