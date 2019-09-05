A man was charged with kidnapping and domestic assault after an argument ensued between him and another individual.
Alva Lee Morris, Marshfield, faces two counts of domestic assault (Class E felonies) in the second and third degree and one count of kidnapping (Class A misdemeanor).
On Aug. 30, a deputy arrived on scene at a Seymour apartment and spoke with Morris, who allegedly had been following the victim in his van. According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, the victim said they had gotten into an argument about her talking to other people. The victim asked Morris to leave, but he wouldn’t, and he proceeded to follow her in his van as she walked away. According to the statement, Morris got out of the vehicle and grabbed the victim by the arm and pulled her hair to get her into the van. The victim managed to get away before the deputy's arrival.
The deputy spoke with the victim, who filled out a witness statement form. He talked to Morris, who stated he followed the victim because he didn’t want her walking on the side of the highway at night. Morris said he grabbed the victim's arm in an attempt to get her into the vehicle, but denied pulling her hair.
Through dispatch, the deputy learned there is an active order of protection against Morris. Morris was transported to the Webster County Jail, where he was booked on a 24-hour hold, pending charges. An arraignment was held on Tuesday for Morris, who is under a $40,000 bond.
