By Karen Craigo
The Mail attended a routine jail construction meeting in the Webster County Commissioners’ office Tuesday with the purpose of asking one clear and direct question:
When will the Justice Center open its doors?
Present at the meeting were the commissioners, Sheriff’s Office and jail personnel and representatives of Septagon Construction Management, Inc., the company that is coordinating construction of the jail, which looks fairly complete from the outside of its spot at the intersection of Jefferson and Crittenden Streets on the Marshfield square.
During a lull in the conversation, we put the question directly to the meeting’s participants, asking that either the commissioners answer the question or that they direct Septagon officials to do so. We noted that Septagon is in the business of building jails; therefore, it is reasonable to expect them to explain the timeline for finishing the facility.
The problem is that the issue is not as simple as the question suggests, according to county and construction officials.
One delay that was announced previously is that of the building’s elevators, which were not ordered, constructed or delivered in a timely fashion. A meeting will be held today (Wednesday) to determine when the elevators will be installed.
But officials noted that the elevators are no longer the big delay. These will be completed before another construction problem is addressed, and that is the flooring in the public areas of the building.
County officials had selected a finished concrete floor, but the subcontractor who completed the flooring for Wright Construction experienced problems with the slope and grading of the floor, and cracks developed in the surface.
Adam Kuehl of Septagon showed the county leaders some floor treatments that could be installed over the concrete after it is repaired. The commissioners were interested in an epoxy flooring treatment, but Kuehl noted that the material is expensive. “The contractor may throw his hands way up in the air because that’s about four times as much,” he said.
The material would last for the life of the building, and, as Commission President Paul Ipock noted, it would look right with the building. “This would match the rest of the building. It’s got more of a look of what we actually thought it was going to look like from the beginning,” Ipock said.
Commissioner Dale Fraker asked how long the flooring would take to install. “How long does it take once we say this is it? Is it a matter of days until it gets done? Weeks?”
“Weeks,” replied Nick Smith, also of Septagon.
The Mail requested clarification. If the last step is installation of new flooring, and that will take weeks, will the Justice Center be open in weeks, and if so, how many? Three? Four? More?
Ipock said, “There’s been times when I’ve felt like we need to push push push for a date,” he said. “It’d be nice to have a date right now. I think it’s starting to be squared away.”
Commissioner Randy Owens confirmed that the elevator meeting should answer a lot of question. “With that being said, we don’t want to tell people it’s going to be open March 30 and then it not be open,” he said.
Jail officials also pointed out that the staff will have to be trained in the new facility and various systems will have to be put in place.
Smith attempted to clarify. “We’re going to take this information back to Wright Construction, and he has to get to the subcontractors for the lead time on materials,” he said.
Added Smith, “The best answer I can give you is now that we have some direction on the finish type, we can solidify a plan with the contract.”
Ipock clarified that pinning down the schedule was the purpose of the meeting. “We were going to ask at this meeting for Nick and Jeff (Harrelson of Septagon) to give us an approximate date,” he said. “We had hoped earlier than the 20th of March was going to be a more complete date, but that’s out of the question.”
Some baseboard replacements and wood finishing for the elevator area are also in need of completion.
Mail photo by Karen Craigo
Looking over possible floor treatments for the Webster County Justice Center are (from left) Adam Kuehl of Septagon Construction Management, Inc., Sheriff Roye Cole and Commissioners Randy Owens, Dale Fraker and Paul Ipock. The floor is the last major hurdle before construction is completed.
