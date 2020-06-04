Webster County Commissioners, Sheriff Roye Cole and others met with representatives of Septagon Construction Monday to discuss some small tasks that are expected to cap off the project.
The court computer system must yet be hooked up (they are separate from the other systems in the building), but audio-visual work is done in the courtroom. Benches for the courtroom will be delivered tomorrow, and they're too big for the elevators, so they will need to be finagled up the stairwell.
Fire chief Michael Taylor inspected the facility, along with city building inspector Rick Fletcher, and together they presented Septagon's Jeff Harrelson with a short list of things that needed to be completed, like popping a few ceiling tiles into place on the first floor, making a cover to go over a breaker in the kitchen electric panel and moving a blocked sprinkler head in the laundry equipment room.
The biggest item on the inspection list was the need for evacuation plans to be posted in various places throughout the building. The architect got to work on that project Tuesday.
And that's it.
"He said that was pretty good for a building of this size and type," Harrelson said.
Besides the inspection items, a few more tasks need to be taken care of. Sheriff Cole said that the transition to the new building has begun.
"The main things are falling in line," Sheriff Cole said. "I'm starting to be pretty emotional. It's getting real."
The sheriff said that he is placing a person from each division in the new building to work out any kinks before the department moves over in full. "That way there will be no real surprises," he said. "Unless we're in the building, there's no way to know."
The commissioners and the sheriff discussed the possibility of a flag-raising ceremony during July 4 ceremonies, but they noted that this is dependent upon the plans that are underway for the July 4 parade in this time of pandemic. The sleepover that had originally been planned has been canceled because of viral concerns.
