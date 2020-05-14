"It has been a unique year and a unique graduation," said Jaycee Callaway.
Callaway is a senior at Niangua High School and has had perfect attendance for all 13 years, kindergarten through grade 12. She never imagined having her graduation outside in a field next to the Niangua R-V school building Friday evening.
"I know we didn't expect this," said Callaway. "But you gotta just take things as they come."
Normally, the graduation ceremony is held in the Niangua High School gym. COVID-19 added challenges to traditional ceremonies for school districts all across the state, but that didn't hinder Callaway or the rest of the graduating class of 2020 from wanting to celebrate.
"You want to go out from something like this knowing you overcame it," said Callaway. "We're excited to be able to walk across the stage and get our diplomas. It's different, but I’m glad it's different."
When Niangua R-V announced its closure in March, senior Timothy Post said he knew they wouldn't be back after spring break, due to COVID-19.
"It was awesome, but it wasn't at the same time," said Post. "You miss out on some of the events and get-togethers you normally would have at school."
Since the closure, Post has been working on his family's dairy farm. Callaway and Jaren Hamilton continue their work at Don Vance Ford in Marshfield, while Jake Williams helps out on his family’s farm. Nathan Smith, who works in Rogersville, said, "I stay busy. No one was expecting the whole virus thing, but I try to make the most of my time. I'm glad we're still able to do something for our graduation."
With the graduation ceremony held outside, Paige Robertson said she liked the different atmosphere and the opportunity to get her diploma in person, instead of receiving it in the mail. She will be attending the University of Missouri — Kansas City, where she will pursue a degree in the pharmaceutical field.
"I think it's really good that we're getting our graduation done right now," said Robertson. "This gives us time to think about what we're going to do in the future. The outdoor graduation is different. I know it's not like a normal graduation, and we tried to make it as normal as possible, but I think it makes Niangua special."
