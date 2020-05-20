To give students closure, principal Jeff Curley said Marshfield High School wanted to do something fun and encouraging for the class of 2020.
On Monday, students received their diploma covers outside the high school parking lot. The diplomas will come in later, after the official transcripts arrive, according to Curley.
"We just wanted to cheer them on and do something special for them," said Curley. "It has been a tough year for them, and we’re still hoping to have a traditional, formal graduation ceremony, but we wanted to do something fun and to give them closure."
After receiving their diploma covers, students had a chance to get their pictures taken. They had the option of taking their picture in front of the high school with their families. About 150 students signed up to come through the line, according to Curley. There were 30 minute increments set up between 1 to 7 p.m. for students to choose from, so they could choose a time to pick up their diploma cover.
