It would take a lot for a fight at a junior high school to make the news, and although a cafeteria skirmish on Oct. 3 at Marshfield Junior High School was a violent one, it's part of the response to it that makes it newsworthy.
During the incident, one student attacked another, pulling her from her seat to the ground by her hair. At that point, punching and kicking commenced, first by the assailant and then by the other participant in the fight.
A brief TikTok-type video of the incident shows a few scant seconds of the incident as described in the previous paragraph. The problem is that at least two other videos apparently exist — one presumably a slightly longer version of the brief video taken by a tipped-off student and viewed by this editor, and another, security footage held closely by the school district. The mother of the child who was assaulted has not seen either of them, although she has seen the flash view of the action on the brief social media video.
Jennifer Quinn, the mother of the student who was targeted, would like to see the school's video. However, Marshfield Superintendent David Steward told The Mail that this is not possible due to FERPA — the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
FERPA, according to the U.S. Department of Education website, is a federal law that allows parents to have access to their children’s educational records, to seek to have them amended and to control disclosure of personally identifiable information from the education records. The rights transfer to students when they turn 18 or enter a postsecondary institution.
According to Steward, the video of the fight is viewed as an educational record for the students involved in the altercation, and releasing it to Quinn would be a violation of FERPA.
"We cannot, under FERPA," Steward said.
He added that it is also Marshfield school board policy not to release security videos — and that board policy is based on FERPA.
When asked a general question about the value of a security video as a medical record for a student who may have suffered physical or psychological harm, Steward said that it isn't his job to make the laws, but to follow them.
"As school administrators, there are some things about the law that frustrate us as well," Steward said.
Quinn expressed that she understands the board’s position with regards to FERPA, which she noted make it impossible for her to see surveillance footage, read accounts of what happened or learn disciplinary actions taken toward anyone but her daughter (who was not punished for her role in the fight).
"This law needs to change," Quinn said. "I plan to keep fighting for it to change."
The issue has gained traction on social media and in the news. Quinn noted that she is keeping her child at home until she can be assured of her safety at school, since she is in the dark about what the school is doing about the attack.
Steward noted that there are many things the district can do to help maintain a safe environment at school.
"Student safety is our number-one priority," he said. "If you don’t feel safe, you can't learn."
Among the measures that can be taken are alterations to the schedule or locker locations to keep students separate from one another.
Can he guarantee students’ safety? No, Steward said.
"We’re dealing with humans. We can only guarantee we will do our absolute best when that happens. Our goal as a district is to deal with situations as they arrive. We work to be prepared."
During the fight described here, Steward noted that the entire duration was only 12-14 seconds before an administrator broke it up. A school resource officer (who is an off-duty sheriff’s deputy) was present and also intervened.
