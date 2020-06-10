The results of the July 2 general municipal election were finalized Friday.
The Marshfield Fire Protection District successfully annexed the City of Marshfield into the district by a vote of 437-238 (a 64.74% victory for the measure). City voters approved a levy increase to 60 cents per $100 by a 58.81% margin (397-278), but rural voters opted against a levy increase of the same amount by a vote of 424-410 (with a 5.84% "no" vote)
Marshfield R-1 School District voters chose three three-year board members: Amy Wilkerson (949 votes), Patrick Theobald (927 votes) and Josh Hartman (883 votes). Not elected were Joey Pate and Betsy Sandbothe.
Board of Aldermen member Stacy Lee held onto her seat over challenge Skip Wendt by a 171-107 vote. Mayoral candidate Natalie McNish and East Ward Aldermen incumbent Rob Foster were unopposed.
Fordland voters approved a bond issue in the amount of $2,640,000 by a vote of 299-135. They also OK’d an operating levy increase of 36 cents per $100 by a vote of 241-193.
In the Fordland R-3 School District, voters chose three three-year school board members: Jeff Criger (266 votes), Joshua Burks (253 votes) and Scott Bailey (182 votes). Falling short were Cynthia Susanne, Cory R. Renner and Paul Southard.
Niangua R-5 School District board members, serving three-year terms, are Aaron York (86 votes), Kellie L. Kelso (76 votes) and John Paul Dudley (69 votes). Falling short were Annette Letterman and James Graham.
In the Laclede County R-1 School District, top vote-getters in Webster County matched those of the rest of the district; they are Courtney Ann Gunter, Scott Anderson and Crystal Peterson. Also running were Wesley Lug Massey, Adam Barker, Jeremy Neal, Cindy Hawkins, Trent Douglas Stark, Matt Wilson and Tommy Simpson.
The elected Seymour R-2 School District board members are Kimberly Wilkins with 391 votes, Debbie Baker with 350 and Brad Leonard with 342. Also running were Bob Crump and David R. Herion.
In other voting, the Elkland Fire Protection District board of directors will include candidate J.B. Underhill and write-in Charlotte Wood. The Niangua Fire Protection District’s board will include two write-ins, Donald Jackson and Lyndall Newton.
In Fordland, Kenneth Bowers and Nathan Holden were voted in to the two seats available, and there were no other candidates.
Seymour's mayor seat will be held by Richard Vinson, who earned 137 votes to 125 for William Pogue and 81 for Nadine Crisp.
Jim Ashley won the North Ward alderman’s seat with 85 votes over Mitchell Owens with 29. Dan Wehmer was unopposed for the South Ward aldermen seat.
Finally, the Village of Diggins elected two members to the two open seats on the Board of Trustees, and they were unopposed. They are Barbara Holmes and Richard Blauvelt.
