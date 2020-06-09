The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce has no plans to cancel the July 4 parade, which local lore holds is the longest continuously running Independence Day parade west of the Mississippi.
On Thursday, Chamber coordinator Kasey Mathews will appear before the Marshfield Board of Aldermen at its regular meeting (to be held via Zoom) to request approval for a longer route that will allow for more social distancing for attendees.
In a typical year, the Marshfield square is a (literal) hot spot for attendees, who stand elbow to elbow and two and three deep on either side of the road to watch the parade go by. The route proposed by the Chamber would allow participants to watch the parade from their cars or sidewalks on a much longer route. (Walking units are forewarned.)
If approved by the city leaders, the route will be announced in the June 13 issue of The Mail. The new route would be about 2.3 miles long, compared to the conventional route, which is 1.25 miles. The route will need to be approved by the Board of Aldermen before it is declared official.
Other measures are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well. The board has decided to disallow candy and other handouts at this year’s parade, and participants and viewers alike are asked to take personal responsibility for maintaining social distancing of at least six feet.
The Chamber also plans to proceed with its annual golf tournament at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course on June 20, and some spots are still available in both the morning and afternoon flights. Interested persons should contact the Chamber at 859-3925, or stop by the Chamber office at 1329 Spur Drive, Suite 130. The deadline for early registration is June 15.
DISCLOSURE: Karen Craigo is a member of the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
