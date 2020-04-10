"I've been working out as much as I can," said Brooks Espy, another senior. "It really sucks not being able to access the field and other school facilities, let alone not being around the team. I just want to get back to the team and play the season we were expecting."
It's a difficult time for all teams affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but particularly for those with such high hopes, like the Jays. Following a 20-win year in 2018, Marshfield captured its first district title since 2005 last spring and was bringing back all but a pair lost to graduation from that team.
“It’s tough, because we had gotten two weeks of practice in and were on the verge of having our jamboree, finally getting to play against someone else beside ourselves,” Jays head coach Willam Pate said. “We’d had a few scrimmages and were excited to play someone else, and less than a week against our home opener, [games are postponed], so yeah, it's frustrating knowing the guys had put in all the time and work and were ready to go and there's nothing you can do about it."
A deep rotation of strong arms is the closest thing to a necessity to be a top-flight team around the Ozarks, and the Jays fit the bill. Austin Dobrick, Ethan Grace and Jackson Vestal are a potent trio that won a combined nine games last year and were poised to lead the ensemble.
"I'd put our top three guys up against anybody," Pate said. "It was very clear-cut in our scrimmage that Friday [they were the top three]. You watch them pitch and they're pounding the zone, getting guys out. Throw in two other seniors with Brennan [Espy] and Thomas [McIllwain], that’s five solid arms you have there. We’ve got some JV guys knocking on the door who could be reliever types. But if you’ve just got those three guys like the ones I’ve mentioned, you’ll have a good staff.”
A senior quartet all headed to play college baseball –– which includes the aforementioned Espy, Dobrick, McIllwain (.386 avg, 22 RBIs) and catcher Brooks Espy (.390 batting average) –– were expected to help anchor a lineup that combines speed with extra-base-hit ability.
“We have guys that can hit with power, but a majority of the time we’re going to be gap-to-gap, stretching doubles and maybe triples,” Pate said. “We have a lot of speed. From football, you see Brooks, Brennan, Thomas, the speed they’ve got. Ethan and Jackson [have some as well], and Austin has slimmed down and got a lot faster, so things that used to be singles for him are probably doubles now. We were really looking forward to that speed and planned on utilizing it.”
Crossing off the games as the days go by is a difficult exercise considering the list of opponents expected to prepare Marshfield to defend both the district title and Big 8 Conference championship. Willard, the top-ranked team in Class 5, was on the schedule (April 25), as well as Monett (No. 5 in Class 4) and Lebanon (receiving votes in Class 5).
“We went out this year, and for lack of a better term, we beefed up our schedule,” Pate said. “We added Willard, Webb City, Ste. Genevieve, the list goes on. We were excited about it, and we knew it would be tough. The boys love going and competing against those teams, and it’s preparation for districts; that’s why you’ve got to do it. You go face a team like Willard, who have one of the best pitching staffs in the state, and that’s great preparation for state.”
As of now, nine regular-season games have yet to be canceled. If the Blue Jays resumed play on April 28, they would follow in the football team's steps by opening the season with a trip to McDonald County, then head to Springfield Catholic before a seven-pack of home games. If they were called back into action, it would require a ramp-up in activity, which Pate acknowledges is difficult with the lack of facilities available to players under the circumstances.
“Me and my dad play catch a little bit, but [I’m not playing] as much as I’d like,” Dobrick said. “Yeah, I’d definitely have to be doing more than I’m doing now. I’m just not 100% like I would be if I was practicing every day.”
It’s of little consolation that the seniors still have collegiate ball to look forward to. Everyone is losing something as the days go by.
“It’s our senior year, and now we really don’t have a season, so that sucks,” said Dobrick, who noted the missed camaraderie with underclassmen as well.
Pate feels the pain of his players and remains hopeful while knowing the odds. “I would like to think that worst case you limit the games and still have that postseason play, but at the end of the day that’s not my decision,” he said. “My heart goes out to the seniors. Not that I wouldn’t hate it for anyone else [if it’s all gone], but this is their senior year and I can only imagine what’s going through their minds.
“You get out there on the field with these kids and they love it. They want to get out and play baseball — practice flies by and never drags on for us. I genuinely mean that. To see it somewhat taken away from them, it’s really hard. But we remain optimistic and hope. Even if we can play for two weeks, I’d take it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.