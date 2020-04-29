The Webster County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Nixa Police Department, located stolen items last Thursday.
The flatbed trailers, vehicles and other items were found scattered on a farm inside Dallas County, near the junction of Laclede, Dallas and Webster counties. According to Det. John Everett of the Webster County Sheriff's Office, on April 22, the Webster County Sheriff's Office requested that Dallas County deputies make contact with residents at a location in that county. Everett said this was requested based upon a search warrant they had written, which allowed them to receive information on the whereabouts of a phone inside a stolen vehicle. The phone had been left in a vehicle that was stolen near Seymour on April 6, according to Everett.
When deputies went to the location where the phone was being used, based upon information made possible due to the search warrant, they were unable to locate the vehicle and/or stolen phone. A Nixa detective searching for a trailer stolen from his jurisdiction located it the following morning. He contacted Dallas County deputies, who were able to find the vehicle stolen from Seymour on April 6, according to Everett.
"The vehicle had been partially hidden among trees on the property," said Everett. "At that time, at least four stolen trailers and several stolen vehicles were located on the property."
He said the vehicles were towed and owners notified. An investigation into suspects continues.
