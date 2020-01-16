JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved a contract to improve 52 miles of Interstate 44 in Laclede County.
This project will include resurfacing of the eastbound and westbound lanes, along with pavement repairs, drainage improvements, and guardrail upgrades along the same stretch of the interstate.
APAC-Central submitted the low bid of $13,794.300.
The project is scheduled to begin this spring, with work to be completed by the end of the year. When a precise start date is established, MoDOT will alert the public with updates through signs, news releases and social media.
For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.
