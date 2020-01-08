SPRINGFIELD — The $16.4 million Interstate 44 interchange project continues at mile marker 103.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that for the coming week, work scheduled includes hauling rock and dirt to build up areas on the north side of I-44, installing a box culver on the north side of I-44, installing concrete barriers along the outside lanes of I-44 at night and relocating utility lines in various areas.
Traffic impacts include nighttime lane closings on I-44 at mile marker 103. Work hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Brinkley Road (the I-44 outer road) will continue to be closed east of Webster County Route W until the fall of 2020. No other traffic impacts are expected.
The interchange project will build a new bridge to take Webster County Route CC over 1-44 at mile marker 103, and it will relocate Webster County Route CC at Rifle Range Road to intersect with I-44. Interchange ramps will be built so drivers can safely exit and enter I-44 at Webster County Road CC, and roundabouts will be built at either end of the interchange to connect with Brinkley Road on the west and Marshall Road/Route CC on the east.
The prime contractor is H.R. Quadri Contractors LLC of Van Buren, and the completion date is June 2021, although the interchange will be open to traffic by the end of this year.
