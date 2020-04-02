SPRINGFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that work continues on the Marshfield Interstate 44 interchange project at mile marker 103.
During the week of April 6, scheduled work includes grading and hauling rock/dirt to build up areas on the north side of I-44, building footings in the I-44 median for the interchange bridge, extending the box culvert on the north side of I-44 and relocating utility lines near Rifle Range Road and Webster County Route CC.
Brinkley Road, the I-44 north outer road, remains closed east of Webster County Route W until the fall. Nighttime lane closings on I-44 at mile marker 103 are possible at times from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The I-44 speed limit may be reduced to 60 mph at times in the construction area, and drivers are cautioned that crews and equipment will be close to the traffic at times.
