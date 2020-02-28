SPRINGFIELD — In the week of March 2, work on the new Marshfield interchange will include grading and hauling rock and dirt to build up areas on the north side of Interstate 44.
The interchange is being constructed at mile marker 103.
Work will also include building bridge footings in the I-44 median for the interchange bridge.
Brinkley Road, the I-44 north outer road, will continue to be closed east of Webster County Route W until the fall. Nighttime lane closings on I-44 at mile marker 103 are possible at times during the work hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The I-44 speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph at times, as equipment and crews will be close to traffic in the construction area.
