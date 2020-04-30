On Monday, March 16, the NAIA, while simultaneously confirming the cancelation of the spring 2020 sports season, confirmed that any spring sport student-athlete enrolled full-time in 2020 would be awarded two additional semester terms.
Exactly two weeks later, after working on many of the complicated logistics, the NCAA made it official that college athletes would be granted an additional year of eligibility in lieu of the season taken by the pandemic.
It brought about a sigh of relief for many. The idea that student-athletes who seemed destined for greatness as an individual or part of a collective, let alone compete, would be denied a season was heart-rending. Often criticized for uneven decision-making on anything from punishments to rules for agent certification, it appeared the NCAA had made a no-brainer to rectify the wrong.
The number of issues stemming from the coronavirus are staggering to athletic departments. As recently as April 17, the NCAA announced it was significantly dimming the academic requirements for 2020-21 eligibility. With difficulty in conducting standard testing during the pandemic, athletes are exempt from requiring an ACT or SAT score, and in addition, their grades from the current academic year are in effect overlooked if a student-athlete had achieved a 2.3 grade-point average in 10 approved core courses before their senior year of high school.
More difficult questions remain on finances. A report from USA Today the week before the March 30 decision revealed that the NCAA, originally scheduled to distribute a little under $600 million directly to conferences and schools from April 15 through June 10, was slashing that payment to $225 million after the cancelation of a Division I men’s hoops tourney that annual provides nearly $1.1 billion in revenue. Those payouts can represent anywhere up to 5% of a department's operating revenue.
How a reduced or delayed college football season could further trouble athletic budgets remains unclear, but these financial woes become heightened by the substantial cost of taking on more student-athletes.
USA Today’s analysis projected the cost of just an additional year of eligibility for seniors from spring sports at anywhere from $500,000 to $900,000 for Power Five institutions, and FCS schools at a figure of roughly $400,000. Of course, that figure becomes lower for even smaller institutions, though those schools have less revenue to work with as well.
It remains to be seen how many of these seniors will elect to stay for an additional year. In order to cut spending for this season, it was announced that this summer’s MLB Draft, normally 40 rounds, could be cut to as little as five, with the possibility that the 2021 Draft could also be slashed in half to as few as 20 rounds. That could have an effect on athletes headed to prestigious programs like Logan-Rogersville’s Reed Metz (Tennessee). The Vols have seen 23 players drafted in the last five years.
When asked about the unplanned prospect of competing with an additional, experienced number of players who have been granted another year of eligibility, most high school senior baseball players committed to programs of any stature have tried to spin it as a positive.
"I have paid attention to it, because with the seniors coming back and everyone staying another year, it creates more competition for freshmen and other guys," said Logan-Rogersville’s AJ Craft, headed to Pittsburg State. "I'm not ever against more competition, but it is what it is, and you have to deal with that adversity."
Strafford senior Mason Foley, who will play alongside Marshfield's Brennan Espy, sees benefits of the situation.
"I've heard about it, but I haven’t talked to coaches about it yet to see how many guys they have coming back," Foley said. "For me, it's just about competing, so I’m going to work as hard as I can. If I work hard enough, I think I can step in and play no matter what. Having older guys there can be beneficial as well because they have leadership qualities to help people grow. At college, it’s hard to play no matter what as a freshman."
Still, several other spring athletes headed to varied NCAA programs expressed off-the-record concerns about how it could not only affect their own situation, but the number of spots for teammates a class or two behind them. For sports like baseball, it could reinforce the importance of summer innings, though that season, too, remains in jeopardy.
In sports and beyond, uncertainty, at the moment, is the only certainty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.