The commercial property at 1100 Spur Drive continues to expand; as of Saturday, a new antique mall is located at its midpoint in Suite 120.
Unique Antiques and Collectibles is the brainchild of Susan and Ken Jennings, who say they have long enjoyed shopping at antique and collectible marketplaces.
The couple has taken what they have learned from other antique malls and, with the use of over a thousand pallets and carefully placed rope lighting, they have created dozens of booths that are available to vendors beginning at $30 per month.
Unique Antiques and Collectibles held its grand opening Saturday, and several of its booths were up and running with merchandise carefully displayed by vendors. One booth held a display of antique tea services, along with offerings of various teas to go in them; a wall display featured Aunt Jemima and her other half, the lesser-known Uncle Mose; and tucked away on the far wall were a wide variety of whimsical cookie jars.
Susan Jennings said that while contemporary home decor and craft offerings are available now, these are not part of the business’s long-range vision. “Eventually, we’re going to have all antiques and collectibles,” she said.
In giving a tour of her establishment, she couldn’t hide how charmed she was at a craft item, though — a large, square, pink pillow with big bunny ears. That’s sort of the nature of things when a bunch of vendors come together: surprises around every corner.
Susan pointed out the front booth, which she calls the “eye-candy booth.” It includes samplings of the best wares from all of the vendors. As the proprietor, she pulls items from vendors for featured display, and she also constantly rotates her vendors’ stock. When a sale results in a hole in a display, Susan rearranges things to show them off to their best effect in order to help the vendor move more merchandise.
The business is a later-in-life project for Susan and Ken. “My husband wants to retire,” she explained, noting that they cashed in a 401k fund to establish the store.
Ken elaborated, saying that for a long time, he and Susan enjoyed going out and looking at shops. “We wanted to do something for the later stages of our lives together,” he said.
Antiques are a fun hobby for more than just the Jennings. “People could come and we could visit,” he said. “They can show part of our history and make a little money in the process.”
In Ken’s opinion, it’s good to pass along some of our shared heritage. “It’s better that you pass it on while your’e still alive and see the enjoyment they bring,” he said. “We don’t need that history to die.”
Ken added that old things have memories attached to them. In the shop, it’s possible to walk around the corner and come face to face with an item you recognize from seeing it in your grandmother’s kitchen when you were a child.
Ken noted that the store’s name says it all. “It’s unique,” he said. “You’re not going to go to Target or Walmart and find this stuff. It’s not made anymore; it’s not part of our culture anymore.”
Susan, too, appreciates the history that older items carry, as well as some of the people who bring in their treasured things. “We love seniors and the education they can provide from history,” she said.
While signage for the business is a bit subtle, it’s easy to find, right at the “crook” in the middle of the shopping center. The store is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
