Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams declared himself exonerated of allegations by members of the Board of Aldermen that he intentionally worked to derail the new City Hall renovation project. He made his statement at Thursday's meeting of the Board of Aldermen.
Mayor Williams asked city attorney Paul Link to review minutes since spring of 2019 to determine if the mayor violated any laws that would necessitate just cause for removal from office.
Link clarified that the mayor may be removed by two-thirds vote of the board of aldermen, but that this must be for "a legally sufficient ground or reason," according to Missouri law. He quoted case precedent to clarify that this ground or reason "should also be limited to objective reasons which reasonable people, regardless of their political persuasion, could agree would render any mayor's performance ineffective."
Link presented a memo to the board, and it contained this line: "After reviewing the Board of Aldermen minutes and Missouri case law, I cannot find that the mayor violated any laws. Further, I cannot find where the mayor committed any misfeasance or malfeasance that would rise to the level of just cause for removal from office."
The mayor also asked John Benson, city administration (until his last day of work on Friday), to offer a review of his actions.
"I have no recollection of anything the mayor has said or implied … that would be intended to derail the project," he said. He added that it was his perception that all four of the aldermen and the mayor are in agreement that the project should move forward.
At a special meeting Jan. 28, three of the four members of the Board of Aldermen voted to request the mayor's resignation. (He declined.) At issue was the belief of the board members that the mayor was directing city staff not to provide information to the board when they requested it, and this was specifically tied to a project to renovate the building on the Marshfield square where the Seymour Bank is located. This building is owned by the city, and the plan is to move city hall to this location.
Tied in with the issue is a communique published Jan. 9 in The Marshfield Mail. In a letter to the board from the mayor, and reprinted in the newspaper, the mayor defends himself and his staff from the allegation that they purposefully withheld information from the board.
They mayor read a prepared statement that he asked to be entered into the official record of the meeting.
Of the city attorney's review, Mayor Williams noted, "It was my intention, if Paul found that I had in any way violated the law or my oath, or that there was any cause for removal, I wanted it to be made public, and I would immediately tender my resignation," he said. "However, there has never been a doubt that his review would clarify that I have not and there is no cause."
The statement continues, "Additionally, I once again have sought our city administrator's and staff’s testimony regarding the allegation that I have intentionally worked to derail the new City Hall renovation project. Like that of our city attorney, their testimony also clarifies that I have not. Since the action taken by three members of this board was primarily based on this allegation, I submit that it is without merit. Other than this statement, I will no longer attempt to address the action of these aldermen which I believe to be personally and/or politically motivated."
The mayor was referring to East Ward Aldermen Mark Bowers, who made the motion that the mayor resign, and to West Ward Alderwoman Stacy Lee, who seconded the motion, as well as to East Ward Alderman Rob Foster, who voted in favor of the motion. West Ward Alderwoman Vicki Montgomery was the lone vote against requesting the mayor’s resignation at that Jan. 28 meeting.
The mayor went on to say that he planned to complete his service to the community of Marshfield at the end of the old business section of the April 9 regular meeting, when his replacement will take over. This will likely be Natalie McNish, the only person running for the mayoral seat.
"I will leave office knowing that my service has always been in good standing with the law and my oath, (and) I have served without compromise to good character and integrity," he stated.
Added the mayor, "I have maintained a transparent relationship with the community, and without apology, will use whatever resource I can to communicate with them, as I am their servant."
He noted that it is not his responsibility under Missouri statute to represent the board to city staff. "Our roles are coequal, and it is the board’s responsibility to represent itself through its vote," he said.
"Two members of this board along with two previous members and myself have worked together with city staff and other partners to bring over $35 million of infrastructure improvements to Marshfield, and every project was full of debate, discussion and even disagreement, but the best interest of the community was always the priority," he said. "I cannot recall a time during my term as mayor when aldermen placed personal and political interest as a priority over the general peace and care of our city … until now."
Concluded the mayor, in reference to his April retirement from office, "I will happily return to my life as a citizen and churchman as has been planned for quite some time, and I will do so, knowing I have done nothing to offend my Lord Jesus Christ, my family, my friends or my community."
Following his remarks, the mayor invited members of the board to comment, but no comment was offered.
