Update for Week of December 7
TRAFFIC PATTERN CHANGES:
• New Route CC and Brinkley Road scheduled to OPEN week of November 30
Work Scheduled: Interchange
• General clean-up and minor grading threw out the job site
Traffic Impacts: Interchange
• ROAD CLOSED: Brinkley Road CLOSED until week of November 30
◦ Detour: Webster County Route W, Vinyard Road and Rusty Road
◦ Drivers urged to find alternate routes
• I-44 speed limit reduced to 60 mph at times
• Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
(Weather or construction delays could alter the work schedule.)
Project Summary:
• Interchange:
◦ Build a new bridge to take Webster County Route CC over I-44 at Mile Marker 103
◦ Relocate Webster County Route CC at Rifle Range Road to intersect with I-44
◦ Build interchange ramps so drivers safely exit and enter I-44 at Webster County Route CC
◦ Build roundabouts at either end of interchange to connect with Brinkley Road/I-44 outer road on the west and Marshall Road/Route CC on the east
◦ Prime Contractor: H.R. Quadri Contractors, LLC of Van Buren
◦ Completion Date: June 2021 (Project scheduled completion date is the week of November 30, 2020)
◦ Total Project Cost: $16.4 million
• Roundabout: Completed
◦ Build a roundabout at the intersection of Hubble Drive, Buffalo Street and Banning Street
◦ Install new street lights at roundabout
◦ Resurface Hubble Drive between Rifle Range Road and Spur Drive (Route 38) in Marshfield
◦ Route CC between Rifle Range Road and Route 38 in Marshfield turned over to the city of Marshfield after completion of interchange project
◦ Prime Contractor: APAC-Central, Springfield
◦ Completion Date: December 2020 (Project completed ahead of schedule in September 2020)
◦ Total Project Cost: $1.9 million
