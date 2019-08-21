Springfield Police Department Public Affairs Officer Jasmine Bailey provided clarification Tuesday on a crash involving a stolen U-Haul van that occurred Aug. 14 in Marshfield.
The van was driven by Springfield resident Dustin Winter, who was injured in the crash. The time of the incident was 1 p.m.
A chase was initiated after authorities believed that the 29-year-old Winter was thought to be driving a stolen vehicle, though it's still unclear at this time whether he may have also been involved in another criminal incident as well.
Though he was not armed, Winter, who had a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon, was pursued from Springfield. The chase was taken over by Missouri State Highway Patrol until Winter crashed. He was then transported back to Mercy Hospital Springfield via ambulance to be treated for his injuries, which were classified as serious.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, Winter's vehicle was attempting to elude police and approached Highway 38 at a high speed from Interstate 44. This caused his vehicle to roll down an embankment.
Winter is currently detained at the Greene County Jail for his prior warrant with charges related to the pursuit yet to be submitted to the prosecutor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.