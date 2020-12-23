Monday morning brought another round of free COVID-19 tests during a two-hour window at the Webster County Fairgrounds. According to Webster County Health Unit Emergency Planner Scott Allen, the health crew was field testing a new system that enabled them to register participants electronically.
"We use DNA Dynamics labs out of Springfield and they actually received a grant through CARES Act funding to purchase this electronic registration system," Allen said. "The device scans drivers’ licenses and populates the information that way and sends it straight to the lab. It really helps speed up the process."
Allen said the lab's turnaround time is consistently around 24 hours from the time of test, enabling the health unit to call with results within a timely manner. However, with the use of the new electronic registration device, turnaround time is expected to be even quicker.
"These results will go to the lab today and we should have them back by 5 p.m. tomorrow," said Allen. "With this new system, we should actually have results back as soon as noon tomorrow… we’re right at a 24-hour turnaround for test results."
The only thing the electronic registration device is allowed to obtain is a person's name, address and phone number, which is then verified by the health unit. This helps to eliminate a large wait time in line and at the lab.
"For somebody who’s not rushed to get results, that five hours doesn’t sound like too big of a time difference, but for those waiting on results in order to go back to work or visit high-risk family members… five hours is a long period of time," Allen said. "It could be the difference between going back to work that day, or the next. It really does help everyone involved by speeding up the process."
According to Allen, the next free COVID-19 test at the Webster County Fairgrounds will be held from 9–11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.
Allan noted that there is almost always a way to get access to COVID testing, and that if someone feels like they need to be tested and can’t get to a free testing site, they can call the Webster County Health Unit office directly at (417)-859-2532.
