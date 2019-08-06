The life of an heavy equipment operator is no easy task. It takes six rounds for Matt Vestal to finish cleaning up potholes and other damage on the roads in his area, which includes Elkland and Marshfield.
Vestal is just one of the eight employees in his department that operates the machinery for the Webster County Road Department, which focuses on maintenance and upkeep of the gravel roads in Webster County. This year has been challenging as far as road damages, and for Vestal, his work begins about 7:30 a.m.
"I drive the grader out to the road site," said Vestal. "I work out blocks around the area with my John Deere, 672 GP, a six-wheel drive."
Vestal has a system in place where he does sections of his assigned areas. With the road grader, he uses the joystick to operate the machine and collects the dirt and rocks through the shovel. If the ditch needs to be cleaned, Vestal said they will clear it out so that water can run through it.
"When we go out on a job, we will take the grader to the end of the road," said Vestal. "We will turn around and go back over it to make sure we didn’t miss anything."
While he has roads assigned to him, sometimes Vestal will get calls from residents regarding other roads that need to be fixed.
"We get quite a few calls throughout the week," said Vestal. "With the rain we’ve been having, we get a lot more of them. I have tackle the assigned roads first before I can get to the others."
Vestal said he, along with the other maintenance staff, finishes the job in the late afternoon, unless they have major damage on the roads. Weather can prove to be a challenge, especially in their occupation.
"Pushing snow in the winter time is pretty challenging," said Vestal. "Going up and down the hills is a struggle since we push snow with the graders."
When the EF1 tornado came through Marshfield in May, Vestal said they had to clear the fallen limbs and trees off the road.
"With the tornado that went through, we had to push trees out of the road and clear the damage," said Vestal. "We do things like that, which keeps us out on the job pretty late."
In order to be a road grader/maintenance operator, Vestal said it doesn't require much skill or precision, but learning how to operate the machinery, which takes some practice and training. He noted you also must have a Class B commercial driver's license in order to drive the road grader.
"I have been doing this for 19 years," said Vestal. "It takes years of knowing how the grader works. I had to learn to be able to steer the grader and know each function of the machine in order to get the work done efficiently."
The most rewarding part of his job, according to Vestal, is having a clear road for drivers to use.
"I think the satisfaction of having the road in good condition is what I enjoy about my job," said Vestal. "It isn't easy and takes a lot of time and energy to do, but when you know people can drive on that road without any big rocks or potholes in the way, it makes you feel good."
