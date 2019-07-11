Perhaps the best way to learn about something you don’t know is to ask an expert. When it comes to how demolition derbies work, Rob Baker certainly qualifies as just that. The son of a three-time national champion derby driver, Baker seems to have the sport in his blood.
"I grew up with a welder in my hand, basically, building demolition derby cars," he said. "I worked as a mechanic with my father, so I have the ins and outs of how to make an engine run, which is a lot of what the demolition derby is about."
His own derby accomplishments include participating in over 400 events and winning more than 300 of them. He’s a 17-time state champion in Iowa and a two-time state champ in Missouri. Back in the late nineties, when The Nashville Network’s Motor Madness aired national demolition derbies, Baker placed as high as third amid the best drivers from all across the nation.
After years behind the wheel, Baker got frustrated with the lack of control in setting and enforcing the rules of derby events, so 22 years ago, he started his own promotion company.
Baker’s current company, R&R Total Destruction Promotions, is the organizer of the derby that has come to the Webster County Fair for the past three years. This year, they introduced a hobby (or hobo) class competition that Baker hopes will entice more area residents to get involved in derbies. But how would that work? How could a local demo derby fan who dreams of getting into the action get started? Baker was happy to explain.
"For the hobo class, we call it a gut-and-go car; it's a very limited build that anybody can do,” said Baker. “Most people are just going to need to buy any old car that runs and drives. If they know a mechanic or have some mechanical skill, they can look at the motor, the engine, make sure it's OK."
As Baker sees it, that’s the most important part of the process. Everything else is essentially just icing on the cake.
"You can know whatever you know about building a car, but if you can't make it run and keep running, nothing else is going to matter," he said.
Of course, prepping a car for a derby also involves being aware of that derby’s rules. Different classes have different requirements for what types of car are allowed and what changes need to be made. "If you're not sure of a rule, always call the promoter and make it clear,” said Baker. “I have no problem giving suggestions to people, telling them how to mount a battery or a gas tank properly."
No matter the class you enter, your next step is usually going to be removing anything unnecessary to the basic operation of that car. According to Baker, the "gut" part of the the gut-and-go process involves pulling out "all the interior, windows, glass, chrome, headlights, taillights — you strip it to the basic bones, to the body and the chassis."
Depending on the rule of the derby you’re entering, you’ll then have to add some kind of safety bar or cage to keep the occupants from getting scrunched at high impact. In more advanced weld classes, you can then focus on after-market additions like sturdier drive-shafts and rear differentials, but with a hobo class car, the strip-down and the addition of safety features is really all there is to it.
"With a hobo class, you just run with what the car came out of the factory with," Baker explained.
As for what to do once you’re in the arena, Baker says the key idea is to take down opponents piecemeal rather than trying to disable an engine directly.
"Tires and steering are always the weakest point of the car," he said. "I tell everybody, think of it like an animal — you’ve got four legs, knock out one, the animal's not going to move very well; you take out two, it doesn't go at all."
However, the key to disabling an opponent’s engine, which is the ultimate goal, is heat. Baker points out how tire damage can ultimately lead to engine breakdown. "If you get the tires damaged, the motor has to work harder to make the car go, which then starts to create heat," he explained. "Then if its tires go out, it drops down lower, and you can reach its radiator. Once you knock out a radiator, it’s just a matter of time."
Ultimately, though, Baker's biggest piece of advice is about the attitude a new participant should go into the derby with. "You've just got to have the mindset of, 'I'm just going to go have some fun,'" he said. "It's a sport and it's competitive, but the hobo class is just geared to the average person that wants to have some fun, go out there and wreck a car, put on a show for friends and family that are there — that type of stuff is what you need to keep in mind."
Saturday's derby at the Webster County Fair premiered the hobo class, and six drivers jumped in to have a good time. That group included Marshfield brothers Preston and Elijah Horne as the only local participants, but it also included first-time competitor Alyssa Smith from Phillipsburg.
Smith’s husband has driven in limited-weld classes, and she’s been dipping her toes in derby driving. "I had done a lawn-mower derby, and that started as a joke," said Smith. "I saw it on the flyer and was like, 'Hey, if you build me a lawnmower, I'll derby it,' and then he actually built it, so I had to."
The hobo class event gave her the opportunity to go in all the way. “We built the car in three days the first time we ran it,” said Smith’s husband, Patrick. "I ran it in Iowa a few weeks ago, and then we threw it back together so she could run it in this one."
Patrick agreed with Baker’s sentiment about doing derbies just for the fun of them.
"If you start trying to get into it for the money, you're not going to have a good time," said Patrick. "We just come out to tear stuff up. Most of the time we tear up our own stuff, but we have a good time doing it."
