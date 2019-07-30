This week's feature, the third installment in our How It Works series, focuses on an occupation that plays an important role in the justice system.
Bailiffs are responsible for maintaining order in a courtroom during trials. As such, bailiffs Andy Fraker, Dallas Robertson and others in the position must be ready for anything — whether it’s escorting prisoners or securing the courtroom. In order to be a bailiff, Fraker said you can fill out an application via the Webster County Sheriff’s office. He noted it would be preferable if the applicant was retired, since the position is only part time, but anyone can apply.
To offer a better understanding of what bailiffs do, Fraker and Robertson explained the process.
Step 1:
At 7:30 a.m., bailiffs Andy Fraker and Dallas Robertson begin their day with a cup of coffee in the break room. They, along with the other bailiffs, go over the court calendars to see what cases they have for the day.
"We have court calendars that we keep in here," said Fraker. "That is what we operate off of. We can tell by looking at that what we got going for the day and how many men it’s going to take to handle the dockets."
Depending on the day, it typically takes three people just for law day (two bailiffs in the courtroom and one bailiff outside the courtroom screening people).
"A lot of times, the guy by the door has to take people back to a clerk to set up a payment plan as far as their court fees," said Fraker. "That's mainly for criminal cases. On civil days, we only have one in the courtroom."
Step 2:
Once they find out who is going where, Fraker said they will look at the dockets to see what time the case starts and where the judges need to be.
"We will go into each clerk's office, get the docket and then we will distribute it in which courtroom," said Fraker. "We will look at it and say, ‘Well, there’s going to be more attorneys possibly for this case,’ so we will put them in the bigger courtroom, for instance."
Fraker runs the calendar sheet every Friday, so he can let the other bailiffs know when they will be working.
"I try to let the guys know what they are going to be working the next week," said Fraker. "That way, it kind of gives them a heads-up as far as planning their week."
Fraker noted they depend on the clerks to help them in their daily functions. Clerks and judges will let them know if a case has gone away.
Step 3:
Before the case starts, bailiffs will go to their posts. Sometimes, two bailiffs will be outside running the magnetometer until the trial starts. The magnetometer, according to Fraker, is a metal-detection device used as a security measure. Fraker explained there was one instance in which a man came in a few weeks ago with two machetes in his backpack.
"Dallas was the one who found it," said Fraker. "We took the man upstairs, and the sheriff and I interrogated him. Once we got permission to check his backpack, I got to searching his backpack and found another machete in there. He had two in his backpack and claimed he worked for a landscaping company. He said his vehicle had gotten stolen and so he picked up some of the tools out of the yard. His story didn’t add up because he also claimed he was homeless."
Fraker said they sent the man on his way but kept the machetes.
Fraker and the other bailiffs are trained to look for certain things. He mentioned going to a sheriff’s academy six years ago and taking a three-day course in Jefferson City, where he learned how to be a bailiff and what they’re supposed to look for. He added certain items are not allowed in the courtroom, including cellphones, guns, knives (pocket knives), laptops, cameras, any recording devices, mace/pepper spray and scissors.
Step 4:
The main objective of bailiffs is to protect the judge, according to Fraker. Once a trial has started, Fraker will usually stand between the witness stand and the area where the other inmates are kept. Fraker said they will have a bailiff in the back of the room with the crowd to make sure everyone else is kept safe.
"You just don't know what people will do," said Fraker. "We had a guy who went into the courtroom one day. He saw the defendant and started whaling on him with a policeman sitting directly behind him. Something just snapped. I had to pull the guy off of the defendant and the city policeman was pulling the defendant away. We have cases like that, but you just have to be careful."
Step 5:
Fraker said once the trial is over, they will escort the defendant back to their seats and repeat the process (Step 4). With the new justice center coming in, Fraker said it will help them since the inmates will be kept in a holding area and be brought in one at a time. Robertson, who has been a bailiff since January, worked previously in the detention and transportation department for the jail, so he has experience with escorting inmates in and out of the courtroom.
"It's a lot of work, but I do enjoy what I do because I feel like what I'm doing makes a difference in others' lives," said Robertson. "If that means protecting the community, then I'm all for that."
