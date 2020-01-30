A bond reduction hearing was held Tuesday for two men allegedly involved in the "House of Horrors" case (a term marked by a Seymour Police Department detective), which happened in Seymour and Mansfield.
Samuel Barnett of Seymour was charged with two counts of statutory sodomy, one count statutory rape (a Class D Felony), two counts child molestation (a Class A Felony) and two counts of sexual abuse (a Class B Felony). Wayne Edward Shockey of Mansfield was charged with child molestation in the first and second degree and statutory sodomy. The incidents occurred between Feb. 14, 2017, to Feb. 13, 2018, at a residence in Seymour. Another incident happened in Mansfield, according to a probable cause statement. The victims were ages 12 and 13.
In the statement, a victim was interviewed on Jan. 15 at the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield. There, the victim described in detail Barnett and Shockey touched the victim in certain areas. It was noted in the statement that due to a lower-functioning mental capacity, the victim had a hard time remembering when things happened.
Barnett allegedly committed sexual abuse by using forcible compulsion with the two victims in his custody, instructing both against their will to engage in sexual intercourse with each other as he watched. The act, according to the statement, was part of a series of acts performed by two or more persons as part of an establishing or prescribed pattern of activity, in also subjecting one of the victims to sexual intercourse with Shockey before the sexual intercourse with the other victim.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, a corporal was made aware of a phone call from an officer at the Springfield Police Department about a sexual assault of a victim, which possibly happened sometime in December. The corporal attempted to contact the reporting person but was unable to get a response. On Friday, Jan. 10, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Springfield Police Department that the reporting person had been present some time in December 2019 when he witnessed an incident where Barnett and another individual had tried to get the reporting person to engage in sexual activity with the victim.
On Jan. 14, two officers went to the residence with the Children’s Division. Barnett and Shockey arrived at the residence in a green van (described by the victim in the interview) and granted consent for the officers to go inside. According to the statement, he showed officers around the house, inside the area which appeared to have been a former dining room. There was a small room off to the side, and it was full of junk and debris. There was another bedroom next to the bathroom, both rooms were identified by the victim during the interview on Jan. 15. One of the officers observed video cameras throughout the residence, in keeping with what the victim stated was in the house.
On Jan. 16, officers located the reporting person at a Seymour residence and brought him back to the Webster County Sheriff's Office. There, he willingly made a statement to the officer and Detective Rick Hamilton. According to the statement, the reporting person said in the second week of December 2019 Barnett had taken him and the victim for a ride in a white car around Seymour and that Barnett forced the victim to perform sex on the reporting person. He said in the statement sometime in the last week, he had gotten a ride from a Seymour Police officer to Barnett’s residence. That night, Barnett had allegedly performed sex on the reporting person and then called the victim into the room and instructed the victim to perform oral sex.
Other incidents were mentioned in the probable cause statement in which Barnett and Shockey allegedly made the victim perform sexual acts on them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.