The Marshfield Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 439 S. Locust St., Marshfield, on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Firefighters arrived on scene, where they found the house, along with a detached garage, on fire, according to Marshfield fire chief Michael Taylor. According to Taylor, the owners had just recently moved from the residence, so no one was living there at the time of the fire. Another resident added the owners were on their way to their new house in Stockton when the fire happened. The house was scheduled for demolition later this month.
The Strafford Fire Department helped the Marshfield Fire Department to extinguish the fire. Taylor explained the garage was a total loss and the house sustained fire damage. Some items left by the previous owners were damaged as well, along with a car in the garage. The fire is still under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.
