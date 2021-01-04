2020 has brought almost everyone some sense of discomfort or change in routine, but for some citizens in Webster County, a change in routine can be devastating.
"I've lost nine clients in 2020, which is significantly higher than normal," said Webster County Public Administrator Danielle Boggs. "Usually I lose three or four clients a year and I've lost nine this year, which is basically 10% of my caseload. Only one of those had COVID… most of them were chronically ill but it was just like they let go."
Boggs acts as the public guardian for around 86 individuals that aren’t able to make their personal and financial decisions for themselves. The majority of these individuals live in nursing homes or residential care facilities.
"I would say all but 10 are in some type of supervised living arrangement so this year has been particularly difficult. The spike in deaths could all be a coincidence but I find it hard to be a coincidence when the individuals I do speak with on the phone are struggling so much with their own mental health," she said.
According to Boggs, many of her residents live at Marshfield Care Center, Marshfield Place and WebCo Manor. She assists with housing arrangements, helps with medical consent and aids in managing finances, but the goal is to maintain as much independence as possible.
"For those in residential care facilities, they're usually younger with cognitive disabilities or mental health issues that need oversight so they stay on the right track," she explained. "They're used to going out and working or maintaining a routine [but] they’ve really struggled since March when all of a sudden they could no longer leave the facilities."
With COVID restrictions, over and over again residents have to stay in their rooms for weeks on end if there’s been an outbreak at their facility.
"They want to stay safe, and they understand that they don’t want to risk exposure or make other people sick." Boggs said. "But when they’re used to a certain level of independence and they’re used to going places, and then all of a sudden they can’t… It feels like a punishment or like there’s more to the story that they aren’t being told."
Many folks who reside in nursing homes are facing similar struggles. Boggs said individuals with dementia struggle often and don’t understand what’s going on because they’ve forgotten.
"Day-to-day staff has to re-educate them and it's frustrating for those individuals in nursing homes, because they don’t even understand COVID, that they're at risk or anything like that," she explained.
These restrictions are necessary, but add to the mental health struggles for the clients she works with daily.
"We've had a significant increase of people having to be hospitalized for mental health assistance… even some stable people who are usually supervised very little and have been stable for years have had to go to the hospital during this time just due to changes in their routine and stress from the national or global news that cause major mental health emergencies," she said.
With restrictions preventing individuals from leaving facilities and not being allowed visitors inside, these facilities are faced with the challenge of providing activities to keep quarantine as active as possible.
"The activities are meant to be supplemental, so these facilities are faced with the challenge this year of providing a higher level of attention there, because they're all trapped inside for nine months of the year," she said. "They've done a great job of keeping people safe throughout this year with their response."
With the ever-growing need for activities, Boggs said those who would like to donate items can do so at her office for distribution to residential care and nursing homes. Any activity books, craft supplies such as beads, yarn or coloring supplies, nail polish –– anything someone can do inside to pass time safely can be used.
"Sending cards is another huge thing because they just feel so disconnected from the world," Boggs added. "They don't see people much during this time, so to know that people do care about them is a huge thing."
The Public Administrator’s office is located at 101 S. Crittenden St. Unit B5 in Marshfield. Items can be dropped off during regular business hours.
"I'm a social worker by trade and I did not realize until I got into this job how much a kind word really means to people," Boggs said. "A lot of us don't realize how blessed we are to have families, and for most individuals that I work with, they don't have families or they don't have good families. Any tiny effort or act of kindness does not go unnoticed by them. Nothing is too small for these individuals to appreciate."
