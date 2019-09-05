For 11 years, Pat Schreiner has been at the helm of the Webster County Historical Society.
They’ve been noteworthy years — a period of massive changes for the group. Among Schreiner's accomplishments are acquiring new awning, bike rack and front doors for the Historical Museum at 219 S. Clay St. in Marshfield — and, oh, come to think of it, she also acquired the museum, in a way; though the museum opened in 1997, during Schreiner’s presidency the building’s ownership was transferred to the society from the city.
Schreiner oversaw the opening of the museum’s research annex next door to the museum as well.
At Friday's annual volunteer celebration for the society, Schreiner was the recipient of a surprise tribute and celebration from society members, and she interrupted Linda Blazer's enumeration of her contributions so that she could share the credit.
"I didn't do that alone," Schreiner said.
Blazer countered, "You didn’t do any of this alone, but you saw it through."
Schreiner's children and grandchildren were present to help honor her, and the event did double-duty as a birthday party for the outgoing president.
"It's just been a joy to be with this group," Schreiner said, "and to be with people who love history and love helping people. That’s who I love to be with."
She concluded simply, "Thanks for being people I can enjoy being around."
Earlier in the evening, Schreiner addressed the group to thank them for their volunteerism, saying, “You give so much of yourselves, and your time and your energy — we wouldn’t even be able to open the doors without you."
She concluded those earlier remarks by asking a favor of her assembled friends. "We seriously need some more volunteers," she said. "I'd like you to think of a couple people … who would be willing to give their time and enjoy meeting all kinds of people.”
Those who are interested in joining the Webster County Historical Society or in helping to promote local history should call the museum at 468-7407.
