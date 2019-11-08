Mary Whitney Phelps Tent No. 22, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 1861-1865, dedicated an historical marker at the Wayne and Janet Whitehead farm on Long Highway Y in Conway, Webster County, on Sunday afternoon.
Warden's Station, also known as Camp Gravely, was one of two posts located on the wire road between Springfield and Lebanon during the Civil War. Tent president Kitty Crider introduced the Sons of Union Veterans, who posted the colors, and Connie Perryman, who led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.
Carmen Boyd, past president, gave a short history of the area, and Fran Black, past department president, read the following marker inscription:
During the Civil War (1861-65), telegraph wire was strung along the route. and the route became known by various names: Telegraph Road, Military Road and Wire Road. During this period, the road was used to transport supplies and military units.
Warden's Station, located on land owned by Johnson Warden, was likely a stagecoach stop on the St. Louis, Missouri, to Fayetteville, Arkansas, line. As early as July 5, 1863, Co. K, 8th Missouri State Militia (MSM) Cavalry Regiment, was ordered to Warden’s Station on detached duty for the primary purpose of scouting the adjacent countryside and pursuing bushwhackers.
The Company named their campsite "Camp Gravely" after Colonel Joseph J. Gravely, the commander of the 8th MSM Cavalry Regiment. It remained there until December 1863.
Company M of the 6th Provisional Enrolled Missouri Militia Regiment (PEMM), under Capt. George W. Taylor, was at Warden’s Station from Oct. 13, 1863, through Aug. 31, 1864, with the primary mission of escorting the supply trains and the stages back and forth along the Rolla Road between Warden’s Station in Dallas County and Sand Springs Station in Webster County.
