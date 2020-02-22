For 75 years, a Marshfield organization has been quietly working to promote art and opportunities to appreciate.
The group's name is unassuming: It's the Marshfield Art Group. But at their Feb. 11 meeting, held at the home of member Emma Henderson, members enjoyed a quiet celebration of their platinum jubilee.
The Marshfield Art Group is part of the Southwest Missouri Museum Associates, the founding organization of the Springfield Art Museum. According to its website, the SMMA were organized as "The Art Study Club" in 1926 with the purpose of establishing an art museum — something they were able to pull off in 1928, when the Art Study Club incorporated as the Springfield Art Museum. Today, there are 30 art groups in the nonprofit SMMA, and they continue to shape the museum through financial support and art purchases and by providing access to the museum.
The main contribution of the Marshfield Art Group is its ongoing sponsorship of a field trip to the Springfield Art Museum by all Marshfield fifth graders. This is a service the organization offered many years ago, and it has been its practice for the last 20 years.
Anita Hunter, at age 77, is one of the longest-serving members of the Marshfield Art Group. In an interview following the meeting, she reflected on how things have changed over the years.
"We did a lot more craft things — we created things," she said. "Artists would come and display their art works."
While the group is now more philanthropic than hands-on when it comes to art, Hunter noted that there are still plenty of opportunities to learn and to enjoy one another’s company. "It's still such fun!" she said.
Belinda Blinzler said that all of the members of the group are enthusiastic about their mission, and this has been true since the SMMA originally invited outlying towns to form groups and join its cause. "Everyone in here likes art, even if they’re not artists," she said. "It's a good group — a fun group."
At the meeting, only the host, Henderson, was a practicing artist, and her paintings and murals can be found on every wall in the house. Images of famous paintings scrolled by quietly on the large-screen television as the group members conducted their business.
Molly Laverty ran the meeting. She has been a frame shop owner and florist, and in this way, she is a creative person, if not a visual artist. This is true for most members of the group. "The women in this group are all incredibly talented," she said. "It's just nice to be among people who embrace creativity."
It turns out that not a lot of people are familiar with the Marshfield Art Group, the way they are with other civic organizations, like the Rotary, the Lions or the Optimists.
"We're the best-kept secret in Marshfield," member Chris Davis joked.
The group was originally an exclusive one, with a limit to the number of members, since they met in members’ homes. New members had to be invited to join, and people learned about the group by word of mouth.
Member Beth Schulz said that she was especially proud that the group has sent many hundreds of youngsters to enjoy art in Springfield. "What a wonderful way to support those children," she said.
Blinzler agreed. "They wouldn't get that experience otherwise," she said. "It's a good age, fifth grade, to be exposed to art. Hopefully, they remember their experience."
As Schulz notes, seeing all of the different types of art during the museum visit has an impact on students. "That really influences you for the rest of your life," she said. "Students go there and it expands their whole world — and it influences their whole being for their whole life."
Laverty said that the Marshfield Art Group has become much more laid back than it was when she joined years ago. "We're much more relaxed. Society is, too," she said. "Or maybe it's because I'm more relaxed."
Davis brought some vintage hats to display at the meeting, and she noted that the earliest minutes of the group’s meetings offer descriptions of each member’s hat.
It's not like that anymore — but it’s fun to look at the hat display and imagine that history.
Laverty said that appreciation of art is only natural. "In some form or another, it's innate in all of us," she said. "That doesn’t mean we’re all going to be artists, but it’s there in different forms."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.