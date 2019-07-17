Marshfield resident and World War II veteran Dr. Tommy Macdonnell has told his Normandy story many times, and maybe that's why his memory of the events are so clear 75 summers after his participation in the Allied assault.
The time between that day and the present has been filled to brimming by Dr. Macdonnell with life, service and achievement, enough to make focusing on his war experience seem somehow inadequate. The 96-year-old man spent decades of his life bringing children into the world as Marshfield’s first dedicated obstetrician, founding the area's go-to clinic in the middle of the 20th century and only stepping away from his medical practice in the late 1980s to make waves in the Missouri legislature, where he pushed smoking restrictions that protected people of the state from the effects of second-hand smoke. And that's to say nothing of his own family. He and his late wife Ann had eight children, and Dr. Macdonnell is perhaps most proud to list their various careers and accomplishments.
When The Mail caught up with him in the run up to the 75th Independence Day after D-Day, though, he was gracious enough to tell the story of Normandy beach again.
"They had me as a sharpshooter in the Army. I didn't like the word 'sniper'; I'd just say I was a sharpshooter," Macdonnell explained. "I was in an LCT, a Landing Craft Tank. The reason it was called that is that it had more than just men; we had four half-tracks. There were two LCTs and I was in the second."
According to Macdonnell, the first of those LCTs landed in a bad position and was pinned down by German machine guns that were dug in further inland. From his own position on the beach, he witnessed one of the half-track vehicles make use of its anti-aircraft gun to clear a German pillbox. "I saw seven rounds of ammunition went right into the steel plate that was guarding the men and the gun, and it destroyed the artillery piece and killed several of the men," Macdonnell recalled. "They came out the back of the bunker and I saw one of them die right on the concrete."
On his kitchen table, Macdonnell recreated his LCT's landing with things he had on hand, empty boxes of cattle medicine standing in for his platoon’s half-tracks, a coffee cup representing a German bunker. Later, his son John came with maps and a model of one of the half-track vehicles. "We came in and the Germans opened up on us," he said, remembering how a friend in the vehicle ahead of him was killed. "They dropped a mortar right in Hank's half-track."
But Macdonnell survived that initial barrage, and his platoon found a vantage point that allowed him to put his sharpshooting to use. "The most important thing I did with my rifle was I shot the spotting scope out of a German information bunker," he recalled. "They didn’t have a scope to call signals anymore, but they had done a tremendous amount of damage; General Downing said they had killed hundreds of men.
"The observation point was just a little knoll on the hill, and it was all covered in grass. When I saw the scope come up I squeezed off a shot, and my Sergeant, who was watching from 50 yards to my left, said, 'You put there eyes out with one shot.' Then the soldiers that landed weren't shot at, and they came around the back side, and oh, I felt good when I saw an American soldier on top of that pillbox."
Of course, the war extended far beyond D-Day, and Macdonnell's part in it would go on to include fighting throughout Europe. In Holland, he was nearly captured by enemy forces, but was saved by Dutch underground resistance fighters, who took him in and got him back with the Allied army. "They hid me in a secret area of a cellar," said Macdonnell. "I slept there that night and had bacon and eggs for breakfast. It was wild."
He was also in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge, and it was there that he took his most severe wound from a roadside bomb. Macdonnell faults himself for that incident. "I would never have been blown up if I hadn't have been overprotective," he said, explaining, "We had a new demolitions specialist who was going to defuse the bomb, we knew where it was, and we were ready to go up that road, and I ran out to help him — boom! Up there as high as this ceiling I believe I went."
The explosion left him with a limp that has become more pronounced as he's entered his later years, but it also earned him one of the two Purple Hearts he garnered during the war. Macdonnell was also decorated with the Silver Star, the third-highest award for valor in the American military. His exemplary service was also enough to earn the attention of General George S. Patton, who asked Macdonnell to continue his career as an officer in the Army when the war was coming to a close. "It was a big offer, but I knew it wasn't what I wanted," he remembered. "I said, 'I've got my points to go home. I'm going to finish medical school and start saving people instead of killing them.'"
The doctor's story is replete with moments like this, where he made difficult decisions against the expected path, holding firm to his own conviction despite reasons to go the other way. Still, he doesn't take credit even for that resolve.
"I trusted in God," said Macdonnell. "I said my prayers, and God took care of me."
That guiding moral core, tested through war, would remain with him across the decades, whether he was making life-and-death decisions for his patients as Marshfield's obstetrician or taking on tobacco interests as a Representative in the lower house of Missouri General Assembly at a time when there was heavy resistance to smoking restrictions.
Dr. Macdonnell's legacy goes far beyond his service as a soldier, and even today, he makes his mark as a cattle farmer, philanthropist and great-grandfather. But he was there. 75 years ago, during one of our country's defining historical moments, he was on the beach, armed with the skill and conviction of his Marshfield upbringing, helping to shape that definition.
