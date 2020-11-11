Cars lined up from the back of the fire station on South Prairie Lane, around the building and onto State Highway OO Monday Nov. 9 as the Webster County Health Unit offered another round of drive-through testing for COVID-19.
“So far the highest number we’ve tested is around 120, the last round of testing we did 106. But I think we’ll certainly come close to that today,” said Scott Allen. “One of the biggest things we’re seeing in Webster County is that the positivity rate is much higher than it is on average elsewhere in the state, so we still have a lot of sick people in the county.”
There are currently 61 active cases reported in Webster County, with 25 deaths so far. Out of 1,267 total positive cases, 1,181 have recovered.
“One of the big problems we’ve seen is that people are waiting longer to get tested when they get sick.” Allen explained. “In the meantime they’re infecting other people.”
Out of the last round of COVID-19 testing performed by the health unit, Allen said there was an 18% positivity rate.
“If you look at the large lines of vehicles we’ve seen come through, that means one in five of those are carrying COVID-positive people, and as we know some cars are carrying a lot of people.”
The next free drive-through COVID-19 test will be Nov. 30. However, on Nov. 19, the health unit will be offering a different drive-through clinic–free influenza (flu) vaccines.
“Our staff, as you can imagine, is so tasked with COVID-19, that we haven’t been able to get out and do flu clinics like we normally would,” Allen said. “But the vaccine is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting the flu.”
The health unit is partnering with the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Pharmacy at Missouri State University and local pharmacists to offer the free vaccinations.
“We’ll have pharmacists and pharmacy students come out–pharmacists can legally do vaccinations just like they would if you went into CVS or Walmart,” he explained. “It’s great experience for pharmacy students and a greater service to our community.”
The testing is meant to serve those that are medically uninsured or underinsured, however Allen said like the COVID testing, they will not turn anyone away.
“We’re going to have 400 vaccines–200 for adults and 200 for children. If we can get 400 people in Webster County vaccinated for the flu in one day in the middle of a pandemic, I would call that a pretty great day for our health unit and the general health of our community,” he said.
According to Allen, the health unit strongly encourages that people celebrate the holidays at home this year.
“One of the big things for us, what we need the public to understand this year is that gatherings of people are just breeding grounds for viruses, whether it’s the flu or COVID-19. We really need people to consider staying home over the holidays,” said Allen.
“If you do want to have a Thanksgiving, do it as safely as possible. Consider doing it outside with a nice breeze, bonfire and plenty of social distance.”
