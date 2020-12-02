Flu season is upon us and while the Webster County Health Unit is not able to hold the number of traditional flu shot clinics it's used to–it is still offering free vaccines. The health unit will host the drive-thru mobile flu vaccine clinic on Dec. 7 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds.
“This is going to be free to the public, just like our drive-thru COVID testing, there’s no appointment necessary just show up” said Scott Allen, Emergency Planner and Health Educator at the health unit. “Our target audience is those who have Medicaid, are medically uninsured or under-insured.”
The health unit is partnering with the UMKC School of Pharmacy at MSU for this drive-through clinic.
“We’ll have local pharmacists as well as pharmacy students come out–since pharmacists can legally do vaccinations,” explained Allen.
“This way it's a great experience for the students and a great service for the community.”
“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to protect yourself, your family and your community from flu,” said Terre Banks, Administrator for the health unit.
According to Banks, “A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for the care of COVID-19 patients.”
The flu vaccination will be provided to the first 200 youth(ages 6 months to 18 years) and 200 adults(19 and up). The clinic is targeted toward those with little or no medical insurance and the health unit asks those who are insured to contact their provider, pharmacy or the health unit to make arrangements to receive the vaccine.
When asked why pharmacy students from UMKC would be interested in getting involved, Lexi Owens, Operation Immunization Chair for students at the Pharmacy School said, “As students and future pharmacists, it’s important for us to push boundaries to improve health, and show that we can do so much to help fight disease.”
She added, “One of our goals as pharmacy students is to make sure that vaccination against disease is quick, easy and accessible to the public; so participating in something like this is very important for us.”
For more information regarding the drive-thru flu vaccine clinic, contact the Webster County Health Unit at (417) 859-2532 or visit webstercohealth.com.
