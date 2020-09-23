"I'd see him go in mostly over to the Webster County Prosecutor's Office a couple times a week," said Kyndl McGehee of the Webster County Public Administrator’s Office.
McGehee was just one of the attendees gathered on Spur Drive in Marshfield for the Sept. 16 processional honoring Sgt. Justin Burney, who died in an automobile accident Sept. 10.
"I knew Justin, but not real well," said McGehee. "When I saw him, though, he always had a smile on his face. He was just super friendly."
Standing beside McGehee were Violet Weaver and Jeannee Roffers, who knew Burney for many years. Roffers said she attended Niangua High School with Justin’s father's side of the family.
"I coached cheerleading in Niangua as Justin played basketball in junior high and high school," said Roffers. "One of my favorite memories of Justin was during the pep rally. The basketball players dressed up in the cheerleading uniforms and I taught him the cheers and stuff."
Weaver added, "We're all very close in Niangua. It’s like a family, and Justin was part of our family."
While he didn't know Burney personally, Russell Bruton of Marshfield Towing said he saw Burney out on calls years ago. Not only that, but he remembers Burney when he was the school resource officer at Marshfield High School.
"I have four daughters in school," said Bruton. "Well, I've had to deal with the school resource officer before. That was Justin Burney. Even though I didn't know him personally, I knew who he was, and I’ve worked with him occasionally."
Phillip Thrower, Jolene Ireland and Bailey May all work at El Charro's in Marshfield and came to the Spur Drive to show their support for Burney.
"I grew up with Justin," said Thrower. "I’d see him at the jail all the time. He always made people laugh and was always in a good mood."
Hundreds of people lined Spur Drive to witness Sgt. Burney’s processional, which included the white hearse carrying the late sergeant, as well as the vehicles of first responders from throughout the region. The lights from the emergency vehicles made for a stunning display for the many onlookers, large numbers of which had arrived more than an hour early to claim a parking spot or set out a lawn chair as they waited to honor Sgt. Burney.
