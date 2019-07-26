As a field representative for Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Drew Cannon travels to seven different counties to listen to concerns and needs in the area.
That’s also what he does during Congresswoman Hartzler’s mobile office hours, which are held periodically throughout the year. One of them was held on Friday, July 12, at the Webster County Courthouse, Commissioners meeting room in Marshfield.
"This is a way for us to listen to people's concerns and get a better idea of what’s happening in the area," said Cannon.
With the mobile hours, Cannon said most of the issues they come across are legal issues that they cannot intervene in, such as local land disputes. However, he said they do go over infrastructure and emergency management concerns.
When they're aren't doing mobile hours, Cannon said they're meeting with constituents, attend regional planning commission meetings and engaging in communities throughout the Fourth District. For Cannon, Friday’s event was his first mobile office hours in Webster County. He has met with the Webster County Commissioners a couple times. Last week, he was with Randy Owens and the Diggins City Council.
"We were working with the Diggins City Council on municipal water city issues," said Cannon. "One of the pressing issues throughout rural Missouri is the high cost of municipal water structure. It is very difficult for a lot of rural communities to be able to finance the replacement or repairs for these systems."
Cannon added one of the elements that complicates it is new EPA regulations. He said, "Water testing has become much more precise; you find more things in the water you weren’t able to find, so you have to treat the water more aggressively than you did in the past."
Cannon explained the challenge is getting the compliance down and financing the required changes that need to be made. In order to address this, he said the EPA needs to understand that rural communities have limited resources. Cannon said there are also nonprofits like the Missouri Rural Water Association that are very helpful and provide assistance.
"If you join their organization, the Missouri Rural Water Association will send people down and tell you what you can do to make your water systems more efficient," said Cannon. "For example, maybe there are water leaks in older equipment. If you can just even address something like that, you're going to save money by making sure the water doesn't leak out, whether it's the drinking or the waste water. They will spot things like that. They will be able to tell communities cheaper alternatives in terms of equipment that would work as well as expensive equipment and achieve the same purpose."
The biggest issues in rural communities in the area is financing, Cannon explained, adding some of that has to do with demographics. He used an example, if you have 50 water users as opposed to 100, that is fewer people that can pay for a $2 million infrastructure project, which can play a part in communities losing their population. With that in mind, Cannon said he believes places like Diggins still have a bright future ahead of them.
"Diggins is on the Highway 60 corridor," said Cannon. "Springfield is very close, and you are seeing a lot of people moving out that way. I think Diggins population might have declined. I don't know off hand, but I wouldn’t be surprised in the future if it increases again."
From the information he gathers at the mobile sessions, Cannon will share it with Congresswoman Hartzler. The requests they get from community members vary, including finding a grant for an organization.
"Finding a grant is a lot more complicated and difficult than people realize," said Cannon. "Congress appropriated about $640 billion in grant money. There are over 2,200 grant programs and 27 federal agencies and about 95 percent of that money goes to state agencies in Missouri. So, it is difficult to find where all of these programs are and where the money is. There is not a central location to find all of these grants. A lot of grants, when they are announced, you only have 30 to 60 days to submit an application when it takes about three months to actual write a grant to application."
Cannon said if someone writes a grant, they will submit a letter of support to the agencies. He said that money is appropriated for those grants and they are more than happy to maximize the amount of grants and grant money they can get for the fourth district. From these sessions, Cannon has seen improvement and action taken from the feedback he has received from community members. He gave an example of the Camdenton High School.
"The school district is part of the Fourth District, but the high school is not," said Cannon. "The school had been waiting 10 years for a JRTC program and they had been struggling to get the Pentagon to listen to them. Congressman Hartzler is on the Armed Services Committee, and she was very instrumental in moving that along. The school recently was awarded the program."
There are four field representatives, two in Harrisonville, one in Columbia and one in Lebanon. Cannon, who represents the Lebanon office, covers seven counties, including Benton, Camden, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Morgan and Webster. Cannon can be reached at drew.cannon@mail.house.gov.
